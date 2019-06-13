comscore PUBG Mobile Update | 400 Million Download | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile now has 50 million daily active users, surpasses 400 million downloads
News

PUBG Mobile now has 50 million daily active users, surpasses 400 million downloads

Gaming

PUBG Mobile marks 400 million downloads with a new update that adds Team Deathmatch, updated maps and skins. The big question is can Tencent transform PUBG Mobile into a social media platform?

  • Published: June 13, 2019 8:57 AM IST
PUBG Mobile

Image credit: PUBG Corp

PUBG Mobile, the popular battle royale game has hit 400 million downloads. Chinese software giant Tencent announced the online multiplayer battle royale game now has 50 million daily active users outside of China. Gaming is becoming the next big frontier for tech companies and Tencent is emerging as a clear winner. Fortnite, which made battle royale popular, is estimated to have 250 million players. In order to celebrate the milestone, the company is rolling out a new update that brings a new 4×4 battle mode. The update also brings a new map, custom skins and more detailed settings option.

PUBG Mobile is getting the new game mode as part of update 0.13.0. The PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 adds separate control settings for first and third person modes. The new Team Deathmatch mode also adds a timed respawn where teams “race to earn the most kills”. In the lobby, PUBG Mobile players will be able to use exclusive Godzilla: King of the Monsters theme. The update also brings limited themed events. The update also includes an improved third-party cheat prevention system. The game also gets a new latency indicator, which is now visible from the main screen.

Watch: PUBG Mobile Team Deathmatch Trailer

The update also brings a new popularity ranking system offering exclusive gifts for the top 100 players. The update, which is now live on the App Store and Play Store, brings improved items management. There are also new zombie skins in the Survive Till Dawn and Darkest Night modes. It won “Mobile Game of the Year” at Golden Joysticks last year. The updates so far suggest Tencent is not slowing down on adding new features.

PUBG Mobile developer Tencent Games earns around Rs 33 crore a day: Report

Also Read

PUBG Mobile developer Tencent Games earns around Rs 33 crore a day: Report

Tencent is preparing to introduce a Summer Carnival for PUBG Mobile community members and celebrities. It is also expected to debut a new summer theme called “TEAM UP!” sometime soon. The annual Internet Trends Report also shows that interactive games like Fortnite will continue to grow in 2019. Mary Meeker observed that games like PUBG and Fortnite will turn into social media for certain people. The big question is can PUBG Mobile become a social media platform on its own with such an engaged user base. If it turns big, will Tencent be able to ensure privacy and keep bad content away from the platform.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 13, 2019 8:57 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 to launch in August
News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 to launch in August
Google Pixel 4 officially teased

News

Google Pixel 4 officially teased

OnePlus 5, 5T receive June security patches and more

News

OnePlus 5, 5T receive June security patches and more

Black Shark 2 Review

Review

Black Shark 2 Review

LG W series live image confirm rear triple camera and more

News

LG W series live image confirm rear triple camera and more

Most Popular

Black Shark 2 Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 First Impressions

Honor 20 Review

Honor 20i first impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 to launch in August

Google Pixel 4 officially teased

OnePlus 5, 5T receive June security patches and more

LG W series live image confirm rear triple camera and more

Vivo Z1 Pro to be exclusively available on Flipkart

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile now has 50 million daily active users

Gaming

PUBG Mobile now has 50 million daily active users
PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 brings 4v4 deathmatch, Godzilla theme, and more

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 brings 4v4 deathmatch, Godzilla theme, and more
PUBG Mobile update to roll out on June 12

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update to roll out on June 12
PUBG Lite India launch details

Gaming

PUBG Lite India launch details
PUBG Erangel visual update hits Test server

Gaming

PUBG Erangel visual update hits Test server

हिंदी समाचार

LG W Series Smartphone : अपकमिंग W-सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन की फोटो सामने आई, कुछ ऐसा होगा डिजाइन

PUBG Mobile के डेली एक्टिव यूजर्स 5 करोड़, Downloads 40 करोड़ के पार

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 टैबलेट Snapdragon 855 चिपसेट और स्टायलस के साथ अगस्त में होगा लॉन्च

Huawei P20 Lite 2019 लॉन्च से पहले ही ऑनलाइन हुआ बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशंस का हुआ खुलासा

Xiaomi ने Mi 9T स्मार्टफोन, Mi Smart Band 4, Mi Electric Scooter Pro और Mi True Wireless Earphones को किया लॉन्च

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 to launch in August
News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 to launch in August
Google Pixel 4 officially teased

News

Google Pixel 4 officially teased
OnePlus 5, 5T receive June security patches and more

News

OnePlus 5, 5T receive June security patches and more
LG W series live image confirm rear triple camera and more

News

LG W series live image confirm rear triple camera and more
Vivo Z1 Pro to be exclusively available on Flipkart

News

Vivo Z1 Pro to be exclusively available on Flipkart