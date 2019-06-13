PUBG Mobile, the popular battle royale game has hit 400 million downloads. Chinese software giant Tencent announced the online multiplayer battle royale game now has 50 million daily active users outside of China. Gaming is becoming the next big frontier for tech companies and Tencent is emerging as a clear winner. Fortnite, which made battle royale popular, is estimated to have 250 million players. In order to celebrate the milestone, the company is rolling out a new update that brings a new 4×4 battle mode. The update also brings a new map, custom skins and more detailed settings option.

PUBG Mobile is getting the new game mode as part of update 0.13.0. The PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 adds separate control settings for first and third person modes. The new Team Deathmatch mode also adds a timed respawn where teams “race to earn the most kills”. In the lobby, PUBG Mobile players will be able to use exclusive Godzilla: King of the Monsters theme. The update also brings limited themed events. The update also includes an improved third-party cheat prevention system. The game also gets a new latency indicator, which is now visible from the main screen.

Watch: PUBG Mobile Team Deathmatch Trailer

The update also brings a new popularity ranking system offering exclusive gifts for the top 100 players. The update, which is now live on the App Store and Play Store, brings improved items management. There are also new zombie skins in the Survive Till Dawn and Darkest Night modes. It won “Mobile Game of the Year” at Golden Joysticks last year. The updates so far suggest Tencent is not slowing down on adding new features.

Tencent is preparing to introduce a Summer Carnival for PUBG Mobile community members and celebrities. It is also expected to debut a new summer theme called “TEAM UP!” sometime soon. The annual Internet Trends Report also shows that interactive games like Fortnite will continue to grow in 2019. Mary Meeker observed that games like PUBG and Fortnite will turn into social media for certain people. The big question is can PUBG Mobile become a social media platform on its own with such an engaged user base. If it turns big, will Tencent be able to ensure privacy and keep bad content away from the platform.