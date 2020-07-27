comscore PUBG Mobile Oasis Fresh event: Here are all the recipes of 46 drinks
PUBG Mobile Oasis Fresh event: Here are all the recipes of 46 drinks available

PUBG Mobile Oasis Fresh event will have players collect four different types of ingredients along with ice to create a drink.

  Published: July 27, 2020 1:12 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Oasis Fresh Event

There’s a whole new event coming to PUBG Mobile today called the Oasis Fresh event. This new event will have players collect four different types of ingredients along with ice to create a drink. These can be collected by playing PUBG Mobile games. These drinks once made can then be equipped at the spawn island for different kinds of emote effect. Also Read - India bans 47 more Chinese apps; 250 more including PUBG Mobile under review

The four different ingredients for the recipes are Syrup, Flavoring, Chili Sauce, and Sour Juice. There are different methods of acquiring the different ingredients for the Oasis Fresh event. Players have a higher chance of getting Syrups in the Classic maps while Livik map has more Flavorings. Sour Juice is granted to players when teaming up with friends. High rank players have more chances to get Chili Sauce. As for Ice, this can be found in Cheer Park. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite update 0.18.0 out with monsoon theme

PUBG Mobile Oasis Fresh event: 46 drink recipes

Name of Drink Ingredients Shaking Ice
Motor Dil Flavoring, Flavoring, Chili Sauce Quickly No
Cherry Blossom Syrup, Syrup, Syrup Gently No
Butter Fizz Syrup, Syrup, Flavoring Gently No
Sweet Thoughts Syrup, Syrup, Sour Juice Gently No
Hodgepodge Syrup, Sour Juice, Flavoring Gently No
Szechuan Sauce Syrup, Sour Juice, Chili Sauce Gently No
Nojito Syrup, Sour Juice, Sour Juice Gently No
Golden Boy Syrup, Syrup, Chili Sauce Gently No
Pan52 Syrup, Flavoring, Chili Sauce Gently No
Bitter Gourd Cola Syrup, Flavoring, Flavoring Gently No
Couch Potato Syrup, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce Gently No
Chickenpolitan Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Sour Juice Gently No
Bamboo Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Flavoring Gently No
Sir Miss-a-lot Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Chili Sauce Gently No
Salty Death Sour Juice, Flavoring, Chili Sauce Gently No
Too Soon Sour Juice, Flavoring, Flavoring Gently No
Head Hunter Sour Juice, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce Gently No
Snake Gall Special Flavoring, Flavoring, Flavoring Gently No
Orange Lassi Flavoring, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce Gently No
Herbal Chili Water Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce Gently No
Chicken Master Syrup, Syrup, Syrup Quickly No
Oolong Smoothie Syrup, Syrup, Flavoring Quickly No
Golden Punch Syrup, Syrup, Sour Juice Quickly No
Purple Bubble Syrup, Sour Juice, Flavoring Quickly No
Bloody Mylta Syrup, Sour Juice, Chili Sauce Quickly No
Citrus Peach Cooler Syrup, Sour Juice, Sour Juice Quickly No
Curry Honey Glop Syrup, Syrup, Chili Sauce Quickly No
Ginger Magic Syrup, Flavoring, Chili Sauce Quickly No
Agent 47 Syrup, Flavoring, Flavoring Quickly No
Pew Pews Syrup, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce Quickly No
Blue Shoe Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Sour Juice Quickly No
Hide in Bush Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Flavoring Quickly No
Salty Breeze Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Chili Sauce Quickly No
Expired Grape Vinegar Sour Juice, Flavoring, Chili Sauce Quickly No
Lone Wolf Sour Juice, Flavoring, Flavoring Quickly No
Inferior Lemon Wine Sour Juice, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce Quickly No
Last Word Flavoring, Flavoring, Flavoring Quickly No
Expired Bitter Gourd Flavoring, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce Quickly No
Pepper and Ginger Drink Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce Quickly No
Crystal Colada Syrup, Syrup, Syrup Quickly Yes
Apple Juice Syrup, Syrup, Sour Juice Gently Yes
Conflict and Compromise Syrup, Sour Juice, Sour Juice Gently Yes
Severny Sling Syrup, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce Gently Yes
Pulp Fiction Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Chili Sauce Gently Yes
Pi-Gi Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce Gently Yes
Concrete Flavoring, Flavoring, Chili Sauce Quickly No
Besides this, there are rewards for drinking more drinks. Here are the rewards.

– Supply Crate Coupon: 10 drinks
– Sunglasses (Rose) for seven days: 15 drinks
– Five Classic Crate Coupon Scraps: 20 drinks
– 300 AG: 25 drinks
– Pilot Jacket for 10 days: 30 drinks
– Tsunami – SKS for seven days: 34 drinks

  • Published Date: July 27, 2020 1:12 PM IST

PUBG Mobile Oasis Fresh event: Here are all the recipes of 46 drinks

