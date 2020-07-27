PUBG Mobile Oasis Fresh event: Here are all the recipes of 46 drinks

There’s a whole new event coming to PUBG Mobile today called the Oasis Fresh event. This new event will have players collect four different types of ingredients along with ice to create a drink. These can be collected by playing PUBG Mobile games. These drinks once made can then be equipped at the spawn island for different kinds of emote effect. Also Read - India bans 47 more Chinese apps; 250 more including PUBG Mobile under review

The four different ingredients for the recipes are Syrup, Flavoring, Chili Sauce, and Sour Juice. There are different methods of acquiring the different ingredients for the Oasis Fresh event. Players have a higher chance of getting Syrups in the Classic maps while Livik map has more Flavorings. Sour Juice is granted to players when teaming up with friends. High rank players have more chances to get Chili Sauce. As for Ice, this can be found in Cheer Park.

PUBG Mobile Oasis Fresh event: 46 drink recipes

Name of Drink Ingredients Shaking Ice Motor Dil Flavoring, Flavoring, Chili Sauce Quickly No Cherry Blossom Syrup, Syrup, Syrup Gently No Butter Fizz Syrup, Syrup, Flavoring Gently No Sweet Thoughts Syrup, Syrup, Sour Juice Gently No Hodgepodge Syrup, Sour Juice, Flavoring Gently No Szechuan Sauce Syrup, Sour Juice, Chili Sauce Gently No Nojito Syrup, Sour Juice, Sour Juice Gently No Golden Boy Syrup, Syrup, Chili Sauce Gently No Pan52 Syrup, Flavoring, Chili Sauce Gently No Bitter Gourd Cola Syrup, Flavoring, Flavoring Gently No Couch Potato Syrup, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce Gently No Chickenpolitan Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Sour Juice Gently No Bamboo Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Flavoring Gently No Sir Miss-a-lot Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Chili Sauce Gently No Salty Death Sour Juice, Flavoring, Chili Sauce Gently No Too Soon Sour Juice, Flavoring, Flavoring Gently No Head Hunter Sour Juice, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce Gently No Snake Gall Special Flavoring, Flavoring, Flavoring Gently No Orange Lassi Flavoring, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce Gently No Herbal Chili Water Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce Gently No Chicken Master Syrup, Syrup, Syrup Quickly No Oolong Smoothie Syrup, Syrup, Flavoring Quickly No Golden Punch Syrup, Syrup, Sour Juice Quickly No Purple Bubble Syrup, Sour Juice, Flavoring Quickly No Bloody Mylta Syrup, Sour Juice, Chili Sauce Quickly No Citrus Peach Cooler Syrup, Sour Juice, Sour Juice Quickly No Curry Honey Glop Syrup, Syrup, Chili Sauce Quickly No Ginger Magic Syrup, Flavoring, Chili Sauce Quickly No Agent 47 Syrup, Flavoring, Flavoring Quickly No Pew Pews Syrup, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce Quickly No Blue Shoe Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Sour Juice Quickly No Hide in Bush Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Flavoring Quickly No Salty Breeze Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Chili Sauce Quickly No Expired Grape Vinegar Sour Juice, Flavoring, Chili Sauce Quickly No Lone Wolf Sour Juice, Flavoring, Flavoring Quickly No Inferior Lemon Wine Sour Juice, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce Quickly No Last Word Flavoring, Flavoring, Flavoring Quickly No Expired Bitter Gourd Flavoring, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce Quickly No Pepper and Ginger Drink Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce Quickly No Crystal Colada Syrup, Syrup, Syrup Quickly Yes Apple Juice Syrup, Syrup, Sour Juice Gently Yes Conflict and Compromise Syrup, Sour Juice, Sour Juice Gently Yes Severny Sling Syrup, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce Gently Yes Pulp Fiction Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Chili Sauce Gently Yes Pi-Gi Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce Gently Yes Concrete Flavoring, Flavoring, Chili Sauce Quickly No

Besides this, there are rewards for drinking more drinks. Here are the rewards.

– Supply Crate Coupon: 10 drinks

– Sunglasses (Rose) for seven days: 15 drinks

– Five Classic Crate Coupon Scraps: 20 drinks

– 300 AG: 25 drinks

– Pilot Jacket for 10 days: 30 drinks

– Tsunami – SKS for seven days: 34 drinks