PUBG Mobile Oasis Fresh event: Here are all the recipes of 46 drinks

There’s a whole new event coming to PUBG Mobile today called the Oasis Fresh event. This new event will have players collect four different types of ingredients along with ice to create a drink. These can be collected by playing PUBG Mobile games. These drinks once made can then be equipped at the spawn island for different kinds of emote effect. Also Read - India bans 47 more Chinese apps; 250 more including PUBG Mobile under review
The four different ingredients for the recipes are Syrup, Flavoring, Chili Sauce, and Sour Juice. There are different methods of acquiring the different ingredients for the Oasis Fresh event. Players have a higher chance of getting Syrups in the Classic maps while Livik map has more Flavorings. Sour Juice is granted to players when teaming up with friends. High rank players have more chances to get Chili Sauce. As for Ice, this can be found in Cheer Park. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite update 0.18.0 out with monsoon theme
PUBG Mobile Oasis Fresh event: 46 drink recipes
|Name of Drink
|Ingredients
|Shaking
|Ice
|Motor Dil
|Flavoring, Flavoring, Chili Sauce
|Quickly
|No
|Cherry Blossom
|Syrup, Syrup, Syrup
|Gently
|No
|Butter Fizz
|Syrup, Syrup, Flavoring
|Gently
|No
|Sweet Thoughts
|Syrup, Syrup, Sour Juice
|Gently
|No
|Hodgepodge
|Syrup, Sour Juice, Flavoring
|Gently
|No
|Szechuan Sauce
|Syrup, Sour Juice, Chili Sauce
|Gently
|No
|Nojito
|Syrup, Sour Juice, Sour Juice
|Gently
|No
|Golden Boy
|Syrup, Syrup, Chili Sauce
|Gently
|No
|Pan52
|Syrup, Flavoring, Chili Sauce
|Gently
|No
|Bitter Gourd Cola
|Syrup, Flavoring, Flavoring
|Gently
|No
|Couch Potato
|Syrup, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce
|Gently
|No
|Chickenpolitan
|Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Sour Juice
|Gently
|No
|Bamboo
|Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Flavoring
|Gently
|No
|Sir Miss-a-lot
|Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Chili Sauce
|Gently
|No
|Salty Death
|Sour Juice, Flavoring, Chili Sauce
|Gently
|No
|Too Soon
|Sour Juice, Flavoring, Flavoring
|Gently
|No
|Head Hunter
|Sour Juice, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce
|Gently
|No
|Snake Gall Special
|Flavoring, Flavoring, Flavoring
|Gently
|No
|Orange Lassi
|Flavoring, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce
|Gently
|No
|Herbal Chili Water
|Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce
|Gently
|No
|Chicken Master
|Syrup, Syrup, Syrup
|Quickly
|No
|Oolong Smoothie
|Syrup, Syrup, Flavoring
|Quickly
|No
|Golden Punch
|Syrup, Syrup, Sour Juice
|Quickly
|No
|Purple Bubble
|Syrup, Sour Juice, Flavoring
|Quickly
|No
|Bloody Mylta
|Syrup, Sour Juice, Chili Sauce
|Quickly
|No
|Citrus Peach Cooler
|Syrup, Sour Juice, Sour Juice
|Quickly
|No
|Curry Honey Glop
|Syrup, Syrup, Chili Sauce
|Quickly
|No
|Ginger Magic
|Syrup, Flavoring, Chili Sauce
|Quickly
|No
|Agent 47
|Syrup, Flavoring, Flavoring
|Quickly
|No
|Pew Pews
|Syrup, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce
|Quickly
|No
|Blue Shoe
|Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Sour Juice
|Quickly
|No
|Hide in Bush
|Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Flavoring
|Quickly
|No
|Salty Breeze
|Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Chili Sauce
|Quickly
|No
|Expired Grape Vinegar
|Sour Juice, Flavoring, Chili Sauce
|Quickly
|No
|Lone Wolf
|Sour Juice, Flavoring, Flavoring
|Quickly
|No
|Inferior Lemon Wine
|Sour Juice, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce
|Quickly
|No
|Last Word
|Flavoring, Flavoring, Flavoring
|Quickly
|No
|Expired Bitter Gourd
|Flavoring, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce
|Quickly
|No
|Pepper and Ginger Drink
|Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce
|Quickly
|No
|Crystal Colada
|Syrup, Syrup, Syrup
|Quickly
|Yes
|Apple Juice
|Syrup, Syrup, Sour Juice
|Gently
|Yes
|Conflict and Compromise
|Syrup, Sour Juice, Sour Juice
|Gently
|Yes
|Severny Sling
|Syrup, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce
|Gently
|Yes
|Pulp Fiction
|Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Chili Sauce
|Gently
|Yes
|Pi-Gi
|Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce
|Gently
|Yes
|Concrete
|Flavoring, Flavoring, Chili Sauce
|Quickly
|No
Besides this, there are rewards for drinking more drinks. Here are the rewards.
– Supply Crate Coupon: 10 drinks
– Sunglasses (Rose) for seven days: 15 drinks
– Five Classic Crate Coupon Scraps: 20 drinks
– 300 AG: 25 drinks
– Pilot Jacket for 10 days: 30 drinks
– Tsunami – SKS for seven days: 34 drinks