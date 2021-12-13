PUBG Mobile offering Anna charecter for free to all players: How to get

Krafton is currently reminding PUBG Mobile players to unlock the Anna character for free before she is removed. To recall, Anna was added to the game on November 30. To get the character for free, players need to log in and complete specific missions. Also Read - PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS PC, console will be free to play from next month: Check details

By completing a long list of relatively simple objectives, you can get Character Vouchers you can use in place of UC when unlocking Anna. To unlock Anna, you need to get 320 vouchers, which you can get by logging in daily, playing matches, spending time in the game, defeating enemies, and travelling in a vehicle in-game.

Apart from this, the company has also informed PUBG Mobile players about its limited-time Merry Tidings Set is currently available for you to get. The Merry Tidings Set will be available till December 31.

Happy Holiday SURPRISE! 🎁 🎇 Merry Tidings Set is only available for a short time, treat yourself! 🍪 https://t.co/GPjYYsqBoo#PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/UEmWZXtAzX — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 13, 2021

To recall, PUBG Mobile was banned in India back in September of last year by the Indian government, citing security concerns. Krafton earlier this year, released Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which replaced the then banned PUBG Mobile in the country.

In other news, Krafton announced that its PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS game will transition to a free-to-play model starting January 12. This model switch will bring in a lot of changes and rewards for long time players. All players who have purchased the game to date will get a complimentary PUBG – Special Commemorative Pack.