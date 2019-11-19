comscore PUBG Mobile offering free rare skins in the ‘Time To Shine’ Event
  PUBG Mobile offering free rare skins in the 'Time To Shine' Event
PUBG Mobile offering free rare skins in the 'Time To Shine' Event

This new event is being conducted as a part of the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019 tournament.

It isn’t everyday that PUBG Mobile offers free rare skins to players, but it is now with the ‘Time To Shine’ Event. This new event is being conducted as a part of the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019 tournament. The tournament is set to have its Global Finals on November 29 in Kuala Lumpur. To celebrate this tournament the devs introduced the ‘Time to Shine’ event which will allow fans to vote for their favorite team in the tournament in exchange for free rare skins.

To participate in the ‘Time To Shine’ event, players have to complete special missions to earn Photons. These missions are refreshed daily. And players have to spend 1 Photon per vote in order to unlock rewards after voting for three teams. After voting for certain number of times more players can claim additional rewards as well. These rewards will only be available for the duration of the event which is November 13 to December 1. The rewards will be removed from the user accounts after the event is over.

16 team list of PMCO 2019 Fall Split Global Prelims announced

The teams that will be participating in the prelims have been announced in a tweet from the official account. These include Team Synerge, Team INS, Team IND, Victory five, Tempo Storm, Omen Elite, Red Canids Kalunga, Swat69, Goskilla, Futbolist, Asterion Myth, Bigetron RA, Orange Esports CG, Mega Esports, Detonator and Party Gaming. Among these only three teams will make it through to the Global Finals in Kuala Lumpur.

WATCH: PUBG Mobile Payload Mode First Look

The VIVO PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019 hosted regional play-ins in India. Many team signed up under the South Asian region. The South Asia Finals were held in Delhi at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, from November 6-10. The tournament saw a lot of top tier team from India go head-to-head in a race to bag a prize pool of $175,000 (Rs 1,24,21,850 approx).

