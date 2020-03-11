comscore PUBG Mobile offers Holi 2020 Bundle for 10 UC | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile offers Holi 2020 Bundle for 10 UC: Everything you need to know about festive offer
News

PUBG Mobile offers Holi 2020 Bundle for 10 UC: Everything you need to know about festive offer

Gaming

PUBG Mobile is offering the Holi 2020 Bundle for 10 UC until March 14. Here is what you can win with this bundle.

  • Published: March 11, 2020 3:46 PM IST
PUBG

PUBG Mobile has announced a new Holi 2020 bundle for the community. The bundle is available at an unparalleled price of 10 UC. The bundle, which is available, until March 14, 2020, is part of PUBG Mobile Holi Event. During this event, the popular game is offering exclusive festive bundles for its community. The bundle is available for 10 UC and is limited to 1 park purchase per day. This Holi bundle comes loaded with 8 UC, Classic Crate coupon scrap and 5 silver fragments.

Related Stories


During this offer, those who purchase the Holi bundle five times, they will get rewarded with one guaranteed permanent item. This is out of the 9 available options and chosen in random. The Holi Bundle 2020 is currently underway and will be available till March 14, 2020. “The guaranteed permanent items include the Angry Teddy Suit, the Unicorn Set, the Neon-AWM Skin and the Royal Pass Discount Voucher etc.,” the company said in a statement.

PUBG Mobile Holi Events: All you need to know

PUBG Mobile has been hosting Holi-centric events since March 4, 2020 on its platform. From March 4 to March 11, PUBG Mobile players will be able to participate in three in-game events. The idea here being that players can collect gulal and in-game items. There are three events called Holi Festival: Colorful Party, where players can collect gulal for the matches played irrespective of the mode.

pubg mobile, pubg, pubg mobile holi event, pubg mobile holi festival

The second event is called Holi Festival: Happy Moment where players can win rewards by spending a specific amount of time in the game each day. Players can spend a total of five minutes in the game to win the Blue Glider Trail X2. By spending a total of 10 minutes in the game, you can win the Parachute Trail (Green) X2 and spending a total of 20 minutes in the game will help you win 3x Gulal.

PUBG introduces new ranked ruleset in the game

Also Read

PUBG introduces new ranked ruleset in the game

The last but not the least is the redemption phase, also called as Holi Festival: Gulal Redemption. Other events include “Win an Outfit” and Holi Festival: Big Spender. The events are a smart way for PUBG Mobile to keep its players locked onto the game. It remains the most popular game in the country and these personalization make it worth sticking for the players. The game recently received a massive update and now it is getting colorful.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 11, 2020 3:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile offers Holi 2020 Bundle for 10 UC
Gaming
PUBG Mobile offers Holi 2020 Bundle for 10 UC
Coronavirus: Telcos play warning as caller tune

News

Coronavirus: Telcos play warning as caller tune

Vu Premium 4K TV launched with Dolby Vision support in India

Smart TVs

Vu Premium 4K TV launched with Dolby Vision support in India

Disney+ Hotstar now available in India: Price, shows and other details

Entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar now available in India: Price, shows and other details

iOS 14 brings new list-view for apps

News

iOS 14 brings new list-view for apps

Most Popular

Tecno Camon 15 Pro Review

Realme Band Review

Realme X50 Pro Review

Realme 6 Pro Review

Infinix S5 Pro Review

Poco F1 gets stable Android 10 update with security patch

Coronavirus: Telcos play warning as caller tune

iOS 14 brings new list-view for apps

Apple reportedly delays March launch event for iPhone SE 2

Samsung Galaxy M21 key features, design revealed on Amazon India website

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile offers Holi 2020 Bundle for 10 UC

Gaming

PUBG Mobile offers Holi 2020 Bundle for 10 UC
PUBG introduces new ranked ruleset in the game

Gaming

PUBG introduces new ranked ruleset in the game
PUBG Mobile: Rs 200 discount on Season 12 Royale Pass available

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Rs 200 discount on Season 12 Royale Pass available
PUBG Mobile Lite brings Women s Day special event

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite brings Women s Day special event
PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 live with Royale Pass Season 12

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 live with Royale Pass Season 12

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 9 सीरीज की लॉन्चिंग से पहले लीक हुई तस्वीर, क्या ऐसा होगा स्मार्टफोन?

Vu Premium 4K TV भारत में 55इंच में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Mi Super Sale : Xiaomi के इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रहा 6,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

BSNL ने जारी किया नया प्रीपेड प्लान, उपभओक्ताओं को मिलेगी डेटा, कॉलिंग और ये सुविधा

बदल गया Hotstar का नाम और लोगो, देखने को मिलेंगे के कई दमदार नए शो

News

Poco F1 gets stable Android 10 update with security patch
News
Poco F1 gets stable Android 10 update with security patch
Coronavirus: Telcos play warning as caller tune

News

Coronavirus: Telcos play warning as caller tune
iOS 14 brings new list-view for apps

News

iOS 14 brings new list-view for apps
Apple reportedly delays March launch event for iPhone SE 2

News

Apple reportedly delays March launch event for iPhone SE 2
Samsung Galaxy M21 key features, design revealed on Amazon India website

News

Samsung Galaxy M21 key features, design revealed on Amazon India website