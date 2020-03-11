PUBG Mobile offers Holi 2020 Bundle for 10 UC

PUBG Mobile has announced a new Holi 2020 bundle for the community. The bundle is available at an unparalleled price of 10 UC. The bundle, which is available, until March 14, 2020, is part of PUBG Mobile Holi Event. During this event, the popular game is offering exclusive festive bundles for its community. The bundle is available for 10 UC and is limited to 1 park purchase per day. This Holi bundle comes loaded with 8 UC, Classic Crate coupon scrap and 5 silver fragments.

During this offer, those who purchase the Holi bundle five times, they will get rewarded with one guaranteed permanent item. This is out of the 9 available options and chosen in random. The Holi Bundle 2020 is currently underway and will be available till March 14, 2020. “The guaranteed permanent items include the Angry Teddy Suit, the Unicorn Set, the Neon-AWM Skin and the Royal Pass Discount Voucher etc.,” the company said in a statement.

PUBG Mobile Holi Events: All you need to know

PUBG Mobile has been hosting Holi-centric events since March 4, 2020 on its platform. From March 4 to March 11, PUBG Mobile players will be able to participate in three in-game events. The idea here being that players can collect gulal and in-game items. There are three events called Holi Festival: Colorful Party, where players can collect gulal for the matches played irrespective of the mode.

The second event is called Holi Festival: Happy Moment where players can win rewards by spending a specific amount of time in the game each day. Players can spend a total of five minutes in the game to win the Blue Glider Trail X2. By spending a total of 10 minutes in the game, you can win the Parachute Trail (Green) X2 and spending a total of 20 minutes in the game will help you win 3x Gulal.

The last but not the least is the redemption phase, also called as Holi Festival: Gulal Redemption. Other events include “Win an Outfit” and Holi Festival: Big Spender. The events are a smart way for PUBG Mobile to keep its players locked onto the game. It remains the most popular game in the country and these personalization make it worth sticking for the players. The game recently received a massive update and now it is getting colorful.