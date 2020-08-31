comscore PUBG Mobile officially announces revamped Erangel coming
PUBG Mobile officially announces revamped Erangel coming with Update 1.0

The New Erangel map is coming in the next update, with an overhaul delivering a fully-refined battlefield experience that will have classic Erangel features feeling fresh once more.

  Published: August 31, 2020 7:25 PM IST
According to the joint announcement by AppStore and PUBG Mobile on August 28, the New Erangel map is coming in the next update, with an overhaul delivering a fully-refined battlefield experience that will have classic Erangel features feeling fresh once more. Beginning from Sep 8, players can dive into the new revamped Erangel. There are other new features like New Tech, New UX in PUBG Mobile 1.0 version, which turns out to be the “mysterious surprise” teased in the PUBG Mobile New Era Announcement livestream event. Also Read - PUBG Mobile update 1.0 with Erangel 2.0 launching soon, Global Championship announced

The new Erangel map was updated with four main parts. These include new map elements, large resource point changes, redesigned buildings and revamped visuals. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020 registrations open

– All-new Map Elements – Fresh elements such as forgotten trenches, tree-trunk barriers, abandoned tanks and bunkers provide new ways for players to devise strategies and tactics when duking it out for Chicken Dinners.

– Large Resource Point Changes –Popular in-game destinations such as Sosnovka Military Base, Mylta Power, Mansion, Prison, Mine Zone and more are receiving rebalanced loot, gear and other resources. Players can expect richer scavenges in rural areas for a more balanced experience and different strategies, even though they are so familiar with the old places.

– Building Changes – Multiple buildings and shelters around New Erangel has been altered and improved. New strategies will be needed based on the building changes, that players need to change the defense and attack methods accordingly.

– Revamped Visuals – Lighting systems has been upgraded giving more life to the vegetation, sky, and water effect. As a result, players can see reflections on the water and indirect light from the sun. The models and texture quality are also improved, to give battles a more realistic feel, such as buildings and environment textures, particles, smoke, air blasts, muzzle flashes, and the scope interaction. The “Ultra HD” function can be unlocked for the highest graphic quality. The graphic improvement is offering an unprecedented high-quality experience in mobile device while keeping a smooth combat experience and classic gameplay.

PUBG Mobile user interface has also been overhauled. Emphasizing interactions, visuals, motions and sound effects, PUBG Mobile launched a multi-screen switching mode and re-organized the existing functions into pages, which players can see from the lobby. Games, community, and purchases have been separated into 3 different spaces. This enables quick and easy access for players, and creating a simple and clean interface. In addition, players can customize their own layout, for more comfortable operations.

  Published Date: August 31, 2020 7:25 PM IST

Best Sellers