The devs at Tencent Games have officialy announced that all-new Royale Pass Season named “Fury Of The Wasteland”, new TDM map, a falcon and more are coming to PUBG Mobile. This new update will be adding an impressive amount of enhancements and upgrades with the 0.15.5 content update available beginning Friday, November 8. The server will not be taken offline for this update. This update requires approximately 0.21 GB of storage space on Android and 0.24 GB of storage space on iOS.

“The Fury of the Wasteland” themed update will introduce players to new weapons, vehicles and new skins as the all-new Royale Pass Season 10 begins. Additional gameplay tweaks and player rewards are also part of the free update coming to the App Store and Google Play.

In the new PUBG Mobile Team Deathmatch mode, set in a rainforest with dense vegetation and a maze of paths zigging through ancient ruins, the new “Ruins” map challenges players to go head-to-head with enemies, set up a stronghold or employ team tactics. In this mode, players can respawn at random coordinates, allowing for even more intense battles. Moreover, as this mode enables shorter gameplay time, which will make matches more intense.

The new update will introduce new weapon and vehicles exclusive in Vikendi. The new MP5K portable SMG is featuring a rate-of-fire at 900 RPM and outstanding anti-recoil capabilities, while a new vehicle Zima will allow for new strategies as it is easier to drive in a snowy terrain and not easily damaged.

PUBG Mobile players are also getting their first-ever companion on Monday, November 11 with “The Falcon”. It can spread its wings and accompany players throughout the battlefield. In addition, a new female character, a talented mechanic who can use her “Vehicle Enhancement” ability in certain mode in EvoGround to reduce damage taken by vehicles while she is driving or riding, is coming soon in PUBG Mobile.

The content update of 0.15.5 version for PUBG Mobile also includes:

– Added Tier Protection for Platinum and Crown Tiers in Season System

– Updated 8-day rewards

– Revised Arcade Mode availability

– Team recruitment channel improvements

– Added clan status detail

– Team-up recommendations for missions

– Additional in-game optimizations