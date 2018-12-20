PUBG Mobile now has an option to optimize for notched displays; here's how to get it

PUBG Mobile has become one of the most popular games on mobile platform this year, if not the most popular one. It’s this popularity that has prompted many new introductions in terms of the accessories, and even in the smartphone arena. Smartphones has been launched with specifications that are tuned to gaming and are called gaming smartphones. But gaming smartphones are not the only ones that can play the game, and the popularity of the game means that it can be played on a whole range of smartphones.

And the biggest trend that has been this year in the smartphone industry has been the addition of notches on smartphones in order to shrink bezels. And this has been picked up by most companies that make budget and even flagship devices. And one of the side effects of having a notch on a smartphone is that one end of the screen is cut out. And in case of PUBG Mobile, it means a lot of options since PUBG Mobile has a lot of controls.

Tencent Games though has now added an option for users of notched devices to optimize the game so as not to have any options blocked by notches. Though not all phones have the options, most do, and here’s how to get the option turn on for notched phones.

Steps to turn on Notched Mode on PUBG Mobile

1. The first step in the process is to launch PUBG and reach the Home Menu, and then go to the Settings Menu of the game.

2. In the Settings Menu, users need to select the Graphics tab, and here players need to locate the ‘Non-Standard Screens’ options.

3. There are three options here that are ‘Standard’, ‘Rounded’ and ‘Notched’ and select the third option and select ‘OK’ tab to restart the game.

Once the game restarts you will notice that the elements on the left hand side of the screen have been moved to the right to adjust for the notch.