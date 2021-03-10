PUBG Mobile developer Krafton has invested $22.4 million (around Rs 164 crore) in Indian esports and gaming firm Nodwin Gaming. The South Korean game developer and publisher is said to invest in Nodwin Gaming to “maintain some presence in what was once its key overseas market”, according to a TechCrunch report. Also Read - PUBG: New State pre-registrations on Google Play Store cross 5 million within a week

Krafton is the publisher and owner of popular games like PUBG and PUBG Mobile. Changhan Kim, chief executive of Krafton told TechCrunch in a statement that the company will explore additional investment opportunities in the region.

Nodwin Gaming, a subsidiary of Mumbai-based esports company Nazara Technologies is among the largest esports firms in India. It recently announced its partnership with Krafton for two PUBG Mobile events that will be held in Asia.

“Esports will be a key pillar to the growth of sports entertainment in the future. It sits at a wonderful intersection of sports, entertainment and technology where nations such as India can pave the path. With Krafton coming on board, we have an endorsement from the mecca of gaming and esports — South Korea — on what we are building from India for the world based on our competence in mobile first markets,” Akshat Rathee, co-founder and managing director of Nodwin Gaming said in a statement to TechCrunch.

PUBG Mobile remains banned in India

Meanwhile, PUBG remains banned in India since September last year when the app was banned along with over 100 other Chinese apps over cybersecurity concerns by the government. Even though a recent report by Krafton re-affirms that the battle royale game will soon re-launch in the country, the government has not confirmed this as of now.

Since the ban, Krafton has been making efforts to get the game back in India. In December last year, it announced a customised version of the original PUBG Mobile game for India called PUBG Mobile India. The company confirmed in a statement that the Indian version of the game will be served within the country and aspects such as security and privacy will be the key focus areas.

PUBG Corp, which licenses the game to China-based Tencent Games severed ties with them in India. “In light of recent developments, PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorize the PUBG MOBILE franchise to Tencent Games in India. Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country,” PUBG Corp said in a statement in September.