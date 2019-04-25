PUBG Mobile parachuting and disappearing planes glitch bug fixed

The newest update that PUBG Mobile received a little while back is numbered at 0.12.0, which introduced a new mode besides the already existing Zombie mode. The 0.11.0 update to the game saw the introduction of the Zombie mode where players were able to fight and take on zombies alongside other players. Players were able to take on the monsters and abominations from the Resident Evil 2 game in this mode, and had to survive three nights and eliminate all opposition in order to win the game. And with the 0.12.0 update Tencent Games is continuing its relationship with Capcom and is revamping the existing ‘Survive till Dawn’ mode in what can be called a 2.0.

But the update 0.12.0 brought some bugs with it as well which seemed to be game breaking, because the glitches caused planes to disappear and problems with parachuting. Players have been reporting issues where planes would disappear even before reaching the landing area. The devs have accepted the issues and said that a fix was coming for the same. And now in a fresh tweet, the devs have announced that the bugs have been fixed saying, “We’ve fixed the issue with planes disappearing and players unable to parachute. Thank you for your patience and happy gaming!”

We’ve fixed the issue with planes disappearing and players unable to parachute. Thank you for your patience and happy gaming! — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) April 24, 2019

As for the update and the revamp of the mode is called ‘Darkest Night’, players will be able to drop in on the map and battle out hoards of zombies all the while surviving an environment of toxic gas. This mode is set to last for about 30 minutes and the objective is to survive and kill as many zombies as players can. Besides this another new feature that is being added is the spectator mode, which has been in demand for a long time on all the versions of PUBG. The other update is the ability to change the color of the crosshairs of the red dot, holographic, 2x and 3x scopes. This feature has been on the PC version of the game for a while now. The new update is set to hit the servers early next week.

– Survive Till Dawn 2.0: PUBG Mobile x Resident Evil 2 survival game mode has been given a revamp. New ghouls have been added along with new ballistic weaponry.

– Darkest Night: Probably the most interesting feature in this update, the new survival mode will let players drop solo or in squads and face hordes of zombies along with toxic gas for 30 minutes until they are evacuated.

– Spectator mode: Players will now be able to spectate the matches of their friends, crew and clan members live.

– Crosshair modifications: The color of the crosshairs including red dot, holographic, 2x and 3x scopes can be changed along with its shapes.