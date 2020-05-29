comscore PUBG Mobile partners with Airtel for PMPL South Asia
News

PUBG Mobile partners with Airtel as preferred network for PMPL South Asia

Gaming

Airtel has now announced that it will power the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) as the Preferred Network of the Esports tournament.

  Published: May 29, 2020 9:07 PM IST
PMPL South Asia

Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel recently announced it’s partnership with NODWIN Gaming. Airtel has now announced that it will power the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) as the Preferred Network of the Esports tournament and will also bring the best of PUBG Mobile Esports on the Airtel Xstream app. Action from these Esports tournaments along with some exclusive experiences will now be available to valued Airtel customers as part of their Airtel Thanks benefits. Also Read - PUBG Mobile introduces Summer Land Event

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia is taking place from May 22nd to June 14th , where the top 20 teams are competing for a spot in the PUBG Mobile World League. PMPL South Asia will be broadcasted 18:00-22:20 IST (+5:30 GMT) on Friday to Sunday per week from May 29th to June 14th on the Airtel Xstream app and the PUBG Mobile esports channel Also Read - PUBG Mobile devs tease Mysterious Jungle Mode in new statement

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) is a new pro-level of competition, taking place across four regions – Southeast Asia, South Asia and Americas (North and South America)- allowing teams to compete for a slice of the $5 million USD prize pool on offer from the 2020 program. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: New 'Fourex' map leaked in beta version

Recently, Telecommunications company Bharti Airtel and esports company NODWIN Gaming have announced a partnership. This partnership intends to further the growth of esports in India. The partnership kicked off with the launch of Airtel India ESPORTS TOUR. This is a first of its kind in this segment. It will also have a national ranking and awarding system for Indian esports players. This will be based on their year-long performance across top tournaments. And this will be used as a base to create a points table for all participants.

Airtel India ESPORTS TOUR will initially cover all NODWIN tournaments. This will be across gaming titles of PUBG Mobile, CS:GO, Clash of Clans, FIFA, and others. The coverage will extend to all NODWIN tournaments such as the India Premiership by NODWIN, DreamHack India, The Northeast Cup, KO Fight Nights, and PAN Fest. It will also include the PMPL South Asia.

  Published Date: May 29, 2020 9:07 PM IST

