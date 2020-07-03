comscore PUBG Mobile partners with Yamaha to bring a bike skin to game
News

PUBG Mobile partners with Yamaha to bring a bike skin to game

Gaming

The teaser posted on Twitter by PUBG Mobile shows a bike, which probably means that we will get to see a Yamaha bike skin in the game.

  Published: July 3, 2020 7:02 PM IST
PUBG Mobile x Yamaha

Mobile battle royale game PUBG Mobile has partnered with different companies, and now it has with Yamaha. Yamaha which is primarily known as an automobile company has now partnered with PUBG Mobile. The teaser posted on Twitter by PUBG Mobile shows a bike, which probably means that we will get to see a Yamaha bike skin in the game for the motorcycle. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Ancient Secret Event leaks ahead of launch

The next PUBG Mobile update 0.19.0 will apparently bring a new Ancient Secret Event. Besides this other details about the next season has been leaked by Mr Ghost Gaming on his YouTube channel. The supposed trailer of the upcoming season has also been leaked. According to leaks the upcoming season is set to feature the Royale Pass called ‘Spark The Flame’. Also Read - PUBG Mobile upcoming season 14 details, trailer leaked

Some of the sets leaked seem to be inspired from the Egyptian mythology. The posters, frames, as well as the rewards have been showed in the video. There are new skins, costumes, headgear coming with the next season. As for the trailer it seems to be show the character skins that have been leaked which means that it is possibly real. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Livik Map details released by Tencent Games

As for the details that are confirmed, PUBG Mobile Season 14 will bring the new Livik map. This was only available in closed beta and the devs made it official recently on social media. PUBG Mobile confirmed that the secret map is called Livik Map. And now the developers have shared a new tweet which announces that the upcoming update 0.19.0 will be released on July 7.

We have played the new secret map which we expect to be the Livik map and though it was not the final version of the map. We found the map rather small and would make for some tight action. From what we have played it is apparent that the map is rather small, and could be 2x2km in size. This would make it the smallest map yet.

PUBG Mobile Ancient Secret Event leaks ahead of launch

PUBG Mobile Ancient Secret Event leaks ahead of launch

When experiencing the gameplay of Livik Map that will be added with update 0.19.0, right off the bat you will notice that it has elements from all the other four maps in each corner. There are some new weapons on this map as well, these include the P90 SMG as well as the SPAS-12 shotgun. The inclusion of these weapons along with how abundantly guns are available, goes to show that the devs want this to be an action packed map.

  • Published Date: July 3, 2020 7:02 PM IST

