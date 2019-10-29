PUBG Mobile Payload Mode: All weapons you need to know about

The new mode on PUBG Mobile called the Payload Mode which was previously announced went live last week. This new mode sees players get access to rocket launchers, grenade launchers and mini-guns. Players can zip around the map using helicopters and collect mega loot crates. This mode brings in new features that counter those in the new game Call of Duty: Mobile. The new Payload Mode is available as part of EvoGrounds.

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode: All weapons

M79 Grenade Launcher – This weapon is a single shot; fires 40mm grenade, same rounds as M79 sawed-off handgun. It produces a satisfying (pop) sound when fired; bringing a whole new meaning to clearing buildings; campers beware.

Watch: PUBG Mobile Payload Mode First Look

RPG-7 – The RPG-7 is a portable, reusable, unguided, shoulder-launched, anti-vehicle rocket-propelled grenade launcher. This weapon is primarily meant to be used as a deterrent against vehicles. Another advantage of this versatile weapon is that it can fire inside buildings due to its relatively small back-blast. However, this weapon gives off a highly noticeable flash, noise, and smoke, thus giving away your position to enemies.

MGL Grenade Launcher – MGL stands for Multiple Grenade Launcher, this is a six-shot revolver-type, repeating grenade launcher. This provides more firepower than the M79. Now spamming grenades got a whole lot easier. This portable handheld grenade launcher has fast-reload speed, which means continuous, rapid and superior firepower over your enemies. It also has a large blast radius and a high firing rate.

M134 Minigun – The M134 Minigun is a 7.62mm, multi-barrel rotary machine gun with a high, sustained rate of fire. It features a Gatling-style rotating barrel that fires a high rate of 7.62mm bullets at your enemies. This is a beast of a gun that can fire 200 rounds in one go, and if you pair it with the special magazine that is only available in super weapon crates, then its capacity goes up to 300 rounds, making it OP against a fleeing car or helicopter.

M3E1-A – using the same ammo as RPG-7, this new weapon is a man-portable anti-aircraft weapon. Players can aim at a target and the missile will automatically lock onto it. It also has a precision-guided missile that tracks heat. It only locks onto vehicles only. The M31-A is by far the most powerful launcher weapon in PUBG MOBILE.

Air Strike Beacon – Create your own mini red zone by marking an area with this beacon. After marking, the area will be then bombed by an airstrike. Make sure you don’t stay too close to the area chosen to be bombed.

Helicopter – The first aircraft in the game. Players can fly helicopters across the map. Passengers can open fire at enemies while in air. At high altitudes, you can parachute while exiting the helicopters but at low altitudes, you will just fall.

Spawn point – when a teammate is dead, you can pick up the ID card from their crate and revive them at the nearest communication tower in your mini map. Remember to pick up the ID card within 120 seconds of your teammate’s death.

Super weapon crate – This crate contains super heavy weapons like M3E1-A, RPGs, level 3 gear and top-tiered weapons. The location of the weapon crate will be marked on the map and as you approach the location, you will see the spot along with a timer. Once the time ends, is when the crate will appear. Everyone will be notified when a crate spawns. Be rest assured that the appearance of the super weapon crate on the map is going to attract a lot of players to that location.