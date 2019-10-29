comscore PUBG Mobile Payload Mode: All weapons you need to know about
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile Payload Mode: All weapons you need to know about
News

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode: All weapons you need to know about

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode brings in new features that counter those in the new game Call of Duty: Mobile

  • Published: October 29, 2019 12:13 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Payload mode (2)

The new mode on PUBG Mobile called the Payload Mode which was previously announced went live last week. This new mode sees players get access to rocket launchers, grenade launchers and mini-guns. Players can zip around the map using helicopters and collect mega loot crates. This mode brings in new features that counter those in the new game Call of Duty: Mobile. The new Payload Mode is available as part of EvoGrounds.

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode: All weapons

M79 Grenade Launcher – This weapon is a single shot; fires 40mm grenade, same rounds as M79 sawed-off handgun. It produces a satisfying (pop) sound when fired; bringing a whole new meaning to clearing buildings; campers beware.

Watch: PUBG Mobile Payload Mode First Look

RPG-7 – The RPG-7 is a portable, reusable, unguided, shoulder-launched, anti-vehicle rocket-propelled grenade launcher. This weapon is primarily meant to be used as a deterrent against vehicles. Another advantage of this versatile weapon is that it can fire inside buildings due to its relatively small back-blast. However, this weapon gives off a highly noticeable flash, noise, and smoke, thus giving away your position to enemies.

MGL Grenade Launcher – MGL stands for Multiple Grenade Launcher, this is a six-shot revolver-type, repeating grenade launcher. This provides more firepower than the M79. Now spamming grenades got a whole lot easier. This portable handheld grenade launcher has fast-reload speed, which means continuous, rapid and superior firepower over your enemies. It also has a large blast radius and a high firing rate.

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode is now out

Also Read

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode is now out

M134 Minigun – The M134 Minigun is a 7.62mm, multi-barrel rotary machine gun with a high, sustained rate of fire. It features a Gatling-style rotating barrel that fires a high rate of 7.62mm bullets at your enemies. This is a beast of a gun that can fire 200 rounds in one go, and if you pair it with the special magazine that is only available in super weapon crates, then its capacity goes up to 300 rounds, making it OP against a fleeing car or helicopter.

M3E1-A – using the same ammo as RPG-7, this new weapon is a man-portable anti-aircraft weapon. Players can aim at a target and the missile will automatically lock onto it. It also has a precision-guided missile that tracks heat. It only locks onto vehicles only. The M31-A is by far the most powerful launcher weapon in PUBG MOBILE.

Air Strike Beacon – Create your own mini red zone by marking an area with this beacon. After marking, the area will be then bombed by an airstrike. Make sure you don’t stay too close to the area chosen to be bombed.

Helicopter – The first aircraft in the game. Players can fly helicopters across the map. Passengers can open fire at enemies while in air. At high altitudes, you can parachute while exiting the helicopters but at low altitudes, you will just fall.

Spawn point – when a teammate is dead, you can pick up the ID card from their crate and revive them at the nearest communication tower in your mini map. Remember to pick up the ID card within 120 seconds of your teammate’s death.

Super weapon crate – This crate contains super heavy weapons like M3E1-A, RPGs, level 3 gear and top-tiered weapons. The location of the weapon crate will be marked on the map and as you approach the location, you will see the spot along with a timer. Once the time ends, is when the crate will appear. Everyone will be notified when a crate spawns. Be rest assured that the appearance of the super weapon crate on the map is going to attract a lot of players to that location.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 29, 2019 12:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Snapdragon Wear 3300 SoC may launch soon
Wearables
Snapdragon Wear 3300 SoC may launch soon
Infinix S5 new variant to reportedly launch in mid-November

News

Infinix S5 new variant to reportedly launch in mid-November

Vodafone reportedly mulling an exit from Indian market

Telecom

Vodafone reportedly mulling an exit from Indian market

macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update rolling out now

News

macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update rolling out now

Mario Kart Tour hits 129.3 million downloads in one month

Gaming

Mario Kart Tour hits 129.3 million downloads in one month

Most Popular

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Motorola Moto G8 Plus First Impressions

Infinix S5 new variant to reportedly launch in mid-November

macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update rolling out now

Huawei MediaPad M7 render shows hole punch display, stylus support

Xiaomi sells over 12 million devices in festive sales

Fitbit report claims that Indians are second most sleep deprived

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Google Messages RCS: How to enable this on any Android smartphone

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Call of Duty: Mobile offering free upgrade to automatic rifle for Halloween

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile offering free upgrade to automatic rifle for Halloween
PUBG Mobile launches a new anti-cheat detection system

Gaming

PUBG Mobile launches a new anti-cheat detection system
PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers and cheaters for October 29 is now out

Gaming

PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers and cheaters for October 29 is now out
Call of Duty: Mobile is more popular than PUBG Mobile: Report

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile is more popular than PUBG Mobile: Report
PUBG Mobile Payload Mode: All weapons you need to know about

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode: All weapons you need to know about

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Sky ब्रॉडबैंड यूजर्स सालाना पेमेंट पर कर सकते हैं 15 प्रतिशत की बचत

PUBG Mobile ने न्यू एंटी चीट डिटेक्शन सिस्टम को किया पेश, चीटर्स ऑटोमेटिक होंगे बैन

Redmi K20 Pro यूजर्स को मिलनी शुरू हुई Android 10 बेस्ड MIUI 11 अपडेट

Apex Legends का प्लेयर बेस 7 करोड़ के पार पहुंचा

Apple iPhone SE 2 अगले साल मार्च 2020 में हो सकता है लॉन्च, ये होंगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस!

News

Infinix S5 new variant to reportedly launch in mid-November
News
Infinix S5 new variant to reportedly launch in mid-November
macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update rolling out now

News

macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update rolling out now
Huawei MediaPad M7 render shows hole punch display, stylus support

News

Huawei MediaPad M7 render shows hole punch display, stylus support
Xiaomi sells over 12 million devices in festive sales

News

Xiaomi sells over 12 million devices in festive sales
Fitbit report claims that Indians are second most sleep deprived

News

Fitbit report claims that Indians are second most sleep deprived