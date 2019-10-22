PUBG Mobile Payload mode coming on October 23

We are all set to get a new mode on PUBG Mobile called the Payload Mode which was previously announced. This new mode will see players get access to rocket launchers, grenade launchers and mini-guns. Players will also be able to zip around the map using helicopters and collect mega loot crates. PUBG Mobile devs tweeted about the update from the official PUBG Mobile Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “Are you ready for Payload Mode? Our Devs are hard at work putting on the final polish to this exciting new addition coming October 23. Who out there is looking forward to flying in a Helicopter?”

The newest update to hit PUBG Mobile is the 0.15.0 which features the new Desert Eagle handgun and BRDM-2 amphibious vehicle. Besides these we have two more features that were added with the same update. The two new features are exploding barrels or gas cans and the ledge grab feature. These were already introduced in the PC version of the game first, and then on the console.

PUBG Mobile update 0.15.0: Patch notes

This update comes with the new Payload Mode and the updated Survive Till Dawn – Halloween mode. The Darkest Night will be taken offline for further tuning.

Other enhancements: characters can now leap in mid-air to reach previously inaccessible places; new vehicles such as the amphibious BRDM-2 and helicopters have been added to make traveling more mobile; exploding fuel drums are now in the game for laying traps.

As for weapons, the M16A4, Vector, UMP45 and MK47Mutant have all been tuned. The famous Desert Eagle has also been added.

The performance has also been improved: now it runs smoother but consumes less power and therefore less likely to cause your device to heat up; weapon and outfit display have been enhanced; the touch controls have been tuned to reduce errors in movement after opening scope; room and inventory systems have also been improved.

And one more thing – graffiti is now available!

For more information, please see the following:

Join our Halloween party!

The exciting Payload Mode is here!

Enjoy The Walking Dead collaboration!

1. Updates

Payload Mode (coming soon)

Comes with new heavy weapons, recall system, a helicopter, Vehicle Repair Pack and Super Weapon Crates! Air Strikes are available, too!

[Teammate Recall]

Pick up dead teammates’ ID Cards and revive them at the Communication Tower!

[Payload Mode Weapons]

RPG-7, M3E1-A, M79 Grenade Launcher, MGL Grenade Launcher, M134 Minigun.

[Aircraft: Helicopters]

Find helicopters and take them into battle!

[Super Weapon Crate]

Spawns regularly and activates after 3 minutes. Contains air drop weapons, Lv. 3 armor, Payload Mode weapons and more!

[Vehicle Repair Pack]

Fixes vehicle damage and tires.

[Air Strike Beacon]

Calls in air strikes.

Survive Till Dawn

– Modified skybox, colors and background objects. “Halloweenized” monsters.

– Added a hostile human faction in abandoned factories and strongholds. Defeat them to get better rewards.

– Killing zombies grants special bio-warfare equipment that is effective against zombies and other players.

New Features:

[Ledge Grab]

– Climb between buildings and containers to reach previously inaccessible places.

– Tap jump, then jump again at the right timing in midair.

[Fuel Drums]

When hit by bullets or throwables, fuel drums explode and damage nearby players. Available on all maps.

New Firearms and Vehicles:

[Desert Eagle] (all maps)

– Highest damage and muzzle velocity of all pistols.

– Deals 62 damage. Can be attached with Mira Red Dot, Holographic Sight, magazines and Laser Sight to improve shoulder-firing.

– Fires .45 ACP ammo. Default magazine fits 7 rounds (can be extended to 10).

[BRDM-2 Amphibious Armored Vehicle] (all maps)

– Resilient and capable of traversing water. Equipped with bulletproof tires.

– Reduces damage taken.

– Can be called in only with the Flare Gun. Replaces Armored UAZ.

Graffiti:

– Can leave graffiti on any objects on the battlefield.

– Up to 4 types can be carried into battle. Change Graffiti combo in inventory menu.”

Added a slot for eye gear:

After the update, spectacles and face masks will not be sharing the same slot. Masks that do not cover the eyes can be equipped together with a pair of spectacles.

Performance:

– Fixed loading issues for better combat experience,

– Optimized weapon-loading logic to cut stuttering when players come into view.

– Reduced main thread CPU usage to cut overheating.

– Improved graphics and smoothness on lower-end devices.