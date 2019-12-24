PUBG Mobile Payload Mode x War Mode introduced; details

PUBG Corp, the developers behind the popular Battle Royale game PUBG have introduced a new mode in PUBG Mobile. The company made the announcement about the availability of this new mode on its official Twitter handle today on December 24, 2019. As per the announcement, the company clarified that this new Payload Mode x War Mode is a mix of both the modes. Players can experience “all the action” that War Mode offers along with “the explosive potential” present in Payload Mode. If you want to try this new mode, head to “EvoGrounds” and then select the “Payload Mode x War Mode” option.

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode x War Mode details

To understand the new Payload Mode x War Mode mode, let’s talk about the Payload Mode and the War Mode separately. War mode is similar to deathmatch where the player respawns in the match at a particular time interval. Towards the end of the match, the blue zone locks in and players are no longer able to respawn. This gives the mode a traditional Battle Royale ending. Payload mode allows players to use an attack helicopter to fight rivals on the ground. At the same time, players on the ground will have access to rocket or grenade launchers to fight the enemies.

Watch: Payload Mode First Look

Now, talking about the new mode, players drop in a small safe zone with a grenade launcher. They continue to fight with each other while respawning after death. Similar to the War Mode, towards the end of the match, players can’t respawn. This provides a traditional battle royale-like ending to the game.

It is also worth noting that this new mode comes just weeks after the company rolled outs its latest 0.16.0 update. Immediately after the update, the company also rolled out a new bug fix update to address multiple issues present in the 0.16.0 update. PUBG is also working on a number of upcoming updates including 10-bit HDR support and 90FPS support.