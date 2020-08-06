comscore PUBG Mobile Pharaoh Rises Event goes live, brings upgrading suit
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile Pharaoh Rises Event goes live, brings upgrading suit
News

PUBG Mobile Pharaoh Rises Event goes live, brings upgrading suit

Gaming

PUBG Mobile recently announced the Ancient Secret mode along with a plethora of new in-game events and exclusive rewards.

  • Published: August 6, 2020 6:51 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Golden pharaoh 1

The devs of PUBG Mobile recently announced the Ancient Secret mode along with a plethora of new in-game events and exclusive rewards. One of the exciting things to look out for is the array of themed and trendy outfits that have been added to the game. The Pharaoh Rises event slated to run from August 4 to September 11 will bring players the opportunity to win cool outfits like the Golden Pharaoh X-Suit, Warrior of Ra set, Warrior of Nut set, Underworld Guide set, and the Mummy set. Also Read - Honor MagicBook 15 laptop with pop up webcam launched in India: Price, full specifications, sale date

All you need to know about PUBG Mobile’s Pharaoh Rises Event:

– During the event players can make lucky draws using UC or Silver coins to get their hands on these outfits. Each set will come with its own exclusive Treasure crate. Also Read - Honor MagicBook 15 laptop to launch in India on July 31: Expected price, features and more

– Through these Treasure creates, players can obtain outfits, Starforge Stones, Star fragments and Pharaoh coins.

– Lucky draws will also grant Treasure crates at random, however, after 5 lucky draws  players can go ahead and select a Treasure crate of their choice.

– Players need not worry if a set is not drawn as redeeming 1,000 Pharaoh coins for a level 1 Golden Pharaoh X-Suit or exchange the Pharaoh’s memory to obtain the outfit.

– Pharaoh’s memory can also be gifted to friends.

– Other than the Golden Pharaoh X-Suit and the Mummy set, even duplicate items can also be converted into Pharaoh coins.

– The set can be upgraded with Starforge stones and Star fragments.

– A unique feature of the Golden Pharaoh X-Suit is that it is PUBG Mobile’s first outfit that can be upgraded and comes with six levels, each of which unlocks additional benefits

– There are a total of three sets to be found in all 6 levels, including exclusive lobby emotes, entry emotes and spawn island and Kill Announcements special effects

– The Golden Pharaoh X-element can also be shared with teammates

The one outfit that every player will have their eyes on is the Golden Pharaoh X-Suit.  The most exciting aspect about this set is that for the first time ever PUBG Mobile has introduced a feature that allows players to upgrade the set and unlock additional bonuses

Golden Pharaoh X-Suit: 6 levels and rewards:

– Basic Appearance: This is the first and foundational level of the outfit.

– Teammate Interaction: This X-element is exclusive to the lobby and can be temporarily shared with teammates. This requires 3 Starforge Stones or 100 Star Fragments to unlock.

– Advanced Form: This is the second outfit upgrade. This requires 5 Starforge Stones or 160 Star Fragments to unlock.

– Victory Broadcast: The various kill broadcasts will be detailed with the mark of the Pharaoh. This requires 7 Starforge Stones or 230 Star Fragments to unlock.

PUBG Mobile

– Shock and Awe: This spawn island exclusive Entry Emote requires 9 Starforge Stones or 310 Star Fragments to unlock.

PUBG Mobile

– Final Form: The 6th level and final outfit upgrade requires 15 Starforge Stones or 500 Star Fragments to unlock.

In additional to the outfit, this crate includes the following rewards:

– Pharaoh’s Scarab Parachute

– Eternal Protection Emote

– Pharaoh’s Regalia Backpack

– Pharaoh’s Gemstone Grenade

– Immortal Win Emote

– Star Fragments

– Starforge Stone

– Pharaoh’s Gold

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 6, 2020 6:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Kodak launches new Android TVs in India: Check price, features and more
Smart TVs
Kodak launches new Android TVs in India: Check price, features and more
Asus ZenBook, and VivoBook series laptops with AMD Ryzen 4000 chips

Laptops

Asus ZenBook, and VivoBook series laptops with AMD Ryzen 4000 chips

Windows 10 PCs will soon be able to launch Android apps from mobile

News

Windows 10 PCs will soon be able to launch Android apps from mobile

Microsoft Teams now supports 20,000 participant for video meetings

News

Microsoft Teams now supports 20,000 participant for video meetings

Mi Band 5, Mi Band 4 get new features with Mi Fit 4.4.0 update

Wearables

Mi Band 5, Mi Band 4 get new features with Mi Fit 4.4.0 update

Most Popular

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

Windows 10 PCs will soon be able to launch Android apps from mobile

Microsoft Teams now supports 20,000 participant for video meetings

iQOO 5 design leaks with Snapdragon 865 5G chip

Xiaomi Redmi 9C NFC variant price, design leaked online

Google Pixel 5 now has a leaked launch date

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile s Pharaoh Rises Event goes live, brings upgrading suit

Gaming

PUBG Mobile s Pharaoh Rises Event goes live, brings upgrading suit
PUBG Mobile: Three men apparently killed their teammate who asked them to be quiet

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Three men apparently killed their teammate who asked them to be quiet
PUBG Mobile: Ancient Secret mode, indoor Library map introduced

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Ancient Secret mode, indoor Library map introduced
PUBG Mobile: College student shoots himself after a fight

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: College student shoots himself after a fight
PUBG MOBILE updates data storage and privacy policies in India

Gaming

PUBG MOBILE updates data storage and privacy policies in India

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Independence Day Sale में सस्ते में खरीद सकते हैं स्मार्टफोन, मिल रहे कई ऑफर्स

Realme 6i Camera Review : अफोर्डेबल प्राइस पर बेस्ट कैमरा क्वालिटी

भारत में इतने रूपये है Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra 5G की कीमत

रहस्यमी OnePlus स्मार्टफोन आया नजर, हो सकता है एक और सस्ता फोन लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile गेम किया क्विट तो तीन दोस्तों ने एक साथ को उतारा मौत के घाट

Latest Videos

How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

News

Windows 10 PCs will soon be able to launch Android apps from mobile
News
Windows 10 PCs will soon be able to launch Android apps from mobile
Microsoft Teams now supports 20,000 participant for video meetings

News

Microsoft Teams now supports 20,000 participant for video meetings
iQOO 5 design leaks with Snapdragon 865 5G chip

News

iQOO 5 design leaks with Snapdragon 865 5G chip
Xiaomi Redmi 9C NFC variant price, design leaked online

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9C NFC variant price, design leaked online
Google Pixel 5 now has a leaked launch date

News

Google Pixel 5 now has a leaked launch date

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers