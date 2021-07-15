PUBG Mobile players can win a free OnePlus 9 series phone: Here's how

PUBG Mobile game developer has partnered with the Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus for the PUBG Mobile World Invitational. Under the partnership, Krafton has announced to give away three OnePlus 9 series phones for free. Also Read - Top phones under Rs 50,000 in July 2021: Vivo X60 Pro, OnePlus 9 and more

The contest was announced via a tweet posted by PUBG Mobile Esports account. The tweet noted, that OnePlus is the official smartphone partner for PUBG Mobile World Invitational. “OnePlus, Official Smartphone Partner for the PUBG MOBILE WORLD INVITATIONAL, is giving you a chance to win OnePlus 9 Series!” the tweet noted. Also Read - OnePlus reveals the Nord 2 design: A OnePlus 9R look is it?

Get OnePlus 9 series for free

So, how to get a free OnePlus 9 series smartphone? PUBG Mobile just wants you to “comment #OnePlusPUBGM & follow @EsportsPUBGM & @OnePlus to participate!” The company confirmed that it will “randomly pick 3 winners from the comments across all social platforms!” So, to win a OnePlus 9 series phone, all you will need to do is comment #OnePlusPUBGM and follow @EsportsPUBGM & @OnePlus on Twitter.

OnePlus 9 series price in India

OnePlus 9 series include three phones – the OnePlus 9R, the OnePlus 9, and the OnePlus 9 Pro. As for the pricing, the OnePlus 9R starts at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, the OnePlus 9 5G starts at Rs 49,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and lastly, the OnePlus 9 Pro starts at Rs 64,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. We are unsure as to which of the three phones will be given away by PUBG Mobile.