PUBG Mobile Pro League announced with $5 million prize pool

Tencent Games has expanded the esports presence of the game quite a bit and PUBG Mobile tournaments have become yearly affairs.

  Published: February 18, 2020 11:44 AM IST
Playing PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is definitely one of the most popular mobile multiplayer games in the world right now. In fact games have been one of the most popular downloads with 33 percent of all app downloads in 2019. Out of that PUBG Mobile amounted up to nearly 555 million user downloads worldwide in December last year, according to Sensor Tower.

Tencent Games has expanded the esports presence of the game quite a bit and PUBG Mobile tournaments have become yearly affairs. The PUBG Mobile Club Open was one of the most popular tournaments last year. And now the Tencent Games has announced the PUBG Mobile Pro League which will come with prize pool of $5 million. PUBG Mobile Pro League is set to divided into Spring and Fall seasons. The teams that manage to qualify or be the top of their league will qualify for the PUBG Mobile World League that will take place in May and October, respectively. The teams that manage to win these tournaments will be able to play in the World Championship that will take place in December.

The Pro League is already underway in the South Asia region. Teams from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam are participating in it. The matches will start taking place from April 19. The Pro League matches for Chinese Taipei are set to take place from March 12 through April 19.

The matches of the South Asian region are set to take place from March 12 through April 5. While North and South American teams will be able to compete in the month of April. People can keep tab on how the league is progressing through the official YouTube page, which will also stream the matches live. They can also keep up to date on the different leagues on the Facebook page as well.

  Published Date: February 18, 2020 11:44 AM IST

