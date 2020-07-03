comscore PUBG Mobile: Punjab teenager spends Rs 16 lakh in the game
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile: Punjab teenager spends Rs 16 lakh on in-game transactions
News

PUBG Mobile: Punjab teenager spends Rs 16 lakh on in-game transactions

Gaming

The boy apparently informed his parents that he is extensively using the smartphone for studies, while playing PUBG Mobile.

  • Published: July 3, 2020 8:04 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G 9 PUBG Mobile

In a new incident, a teenager from Punjab has reportedly spent Rs 16 lakh on PUBG Mobile. Reports claim that the 17-year-old from the town of Kharar spent money from his father and mother’s account. He spent the money buying in-game cosmetic items which do not give an edge to the player, but can be used to flaunt styles. Micro-transactions are part of PUBG Mobile which allows real money to be transferred for UC or Unknown Currency. Also Read - PUBG Mobile partners with Yamaha to bring a bike skin to game

The boy apparently informed his parents that he is extensively using the smartphone for studies. But he used this time to play the game and made several transactions which resulted in the final amount. The boy’s father is a government employee and said, “I had saved the money for my medical needs and my son’s future. During the lockdown, I was staying at the place of my posting, while my son was staying with my wife here. He used her mobile phone to make all transactions and would delete the message regarding amount debited from account.” Also Read - PUBG Mobile Ancient Secret Event leaks ahead of launch

The father added, “I just can’t let him sit idle at home and cannot give him a mobile phone even for studying. He is working at a scooter repair shop so that he realises how hard it is to earn money.” As for the money, PUBG Mobile is unlikely to return it since these were used in legitimate transactions.

Pakistan has temporarily banned PUBG for being addictive

Also Read

Pakistan has temporarily banned PUBG for being addictive

Pakistan recently temporarily banned PUBG Mobile along with the other versions of the game. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority explained in a statement saying PUBG is addictive as well as a waste of time for children. The government had apparently received several complaints from different section of society. And all of them believe the game has a harmful effect on player health. PUBG Mobile has also been dragged into several suicides that have taken place in the recent past in the country.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 3, 2020 8:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile: Punjab teenager spends Rs 16 lakh in the game
Gaming
PUBG Mobile: Punjab teenager spends Rs 16 lakh in the game
PUBG Mobile partners with Yamaha to bring a bike skin to game

Gaming

PUBG Mobile partners with Yamaha to bring a bike skin to game

Spotify Premium Duo plan: All you need to know

Entertainment

Spotify Premium Duo plan: All you need to know

Realme C3 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Realme C3 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Realme Buds Q available on open sale: All you need to know

News

Realme Buds Q available on open sale: All you need to know

Most Popular

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor in India

Realme C3 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Realme Buds Q available on open sale: All you need to know

OnePlus Nord India pre-orders to go live soon; Amazon listing shared interesting details

Samsung Galaxy S8 series gets June 2020 security patch

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile: Punjab teenager spends Rs 16 lakh in the game

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Punjab teenager spends Rs 16 lakh in the game
PUBG Mobile partners with Yamaha to bring a bike skin to game

Gaming

PUBG Mobile partners with Yamaha to bring a bike skin to game
PUBG Mobile Ancient Secret Event leaks ahead of launch

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Ancient Secret Event leaks ahead of launch
Best Gaming Phones to Play PUBG in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Gaming Phones to Play PUBG in India in 2020
Pakistan has temporarily banned PUBG Mobile for being addictive

Gaming

Pakistan has temporarily banned PUBG Mobile for being addictive

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile पर पंजाब में एक किशोर ने खर्च कर दिए माता-पिता के 16 लाख रुपये

चीनी कंपनी ने चोरी चुपके बढ़ाई इस सस्ते स्मार्टफोन की कीमत, जानिए नया प्राइस

टिकटॉक के बंद होने से इन देसी एप्स को हुआ फायदा, रातों रात बढ़े यूजर्स

Realme Buds Q ने पहली सेल में किया धमाल, कुछ ही मिनटों में कंपनी ने बेचे इतने ईयरबड्स

चीन ने भारत में 59 ऐप पर रोक लगाने को ‘पक्षपातपूर्ण’ बताया, अब कर रहा है ये रिक्वेस्ट

Latest Videos

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

News

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India
Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Features

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner
BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

News

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor in India
News
5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor in India
Realme C3 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Realme C3 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Realme Buds Q available on open sale: All you need to know

News

Realme Buds Q available on open sale: All you need to know
OnePlus Nord India pre-orders to go live soon; Amazon listing shared interesting details

News

OnePlus Nord India pre-orders to go live soon; Amazon listing shared interesting details
Samsung Galaxy S8 series gets June 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S8 series gets June 2020 security patch

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers