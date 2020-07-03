PUBG Mobile: Punjab teenager spends Rs 16 lakh in the game

In a new incident, a teenager from Punjab has reportedly spent Rs 16 lakh on PUBG Mobile. Reports claim that the 17-year-old from the town of Kharar spent money from his father and mother’s account. He spent the money buying in-game cosmetic items which do not give an edge to the player, but can be used to flaunt styles. Micro-transactions are part of PUBG Mobile which allows real money to be transferred for UC or Unknown Currency. Also Read - PUBG Mobile partners with Yamaha to bring a bike skin to game

The boy apparently informed his parents that he is extensively using the smartphone for studies. But he used this time to play the game and made several transactions which resulted in the final amount. The boy’s father is a government employee and said, “I had saved the money for my medical needs and my son’s future. During the lockdown, I was staying at the place of my posting, while my son was staying with my wife here. He used her mobile phone to make all transactions and would delete the message regarding amount debited from account.” Also Read - PUBG Mobile Ancient Secret Event leaks ahead of launch

The father added, “I just can’t let him sit idle at home and cannot give him a mobile phone even for studying. He is working at a scooter repair shop so that he realises how hard it is to earn money.” As for the money, PUBG Mobile is unlikely to return it since these were used in legitimate transactions.

Pakistan recently temporarily banned PUBG Mobile along with the other versions of the game. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority explained in a statement saying PUBG is addictive as well as a waste of time for children. The government had apparently received several complaints from different section of society. And all of them believe the game has a harmful effect on player health. PUBG Mobile has also been dragged into several suicides that have taken place in the recent past in the country.