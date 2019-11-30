PUBG Mobile Rage Gear mode and color-blind option coming; details

PUBG Corp and Tencent are working on a number of new features for the popular Battle Royale game PUBG Mobile. The company shared some details about the new features at the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split Global Finals. As part of a new report, the company will roll out a new death race mode “Rage Gear”. In addition to this, the company is also working on a color-blind mode. Rage Gear will start rolling out in a couple of days while the color-blind mode will launch next year. Tencent shared more details regarding the feature.

PUBG Mobile Rage Gear mode and color-blind option details

According to a report from Dot Esports, Tencent issued a statement sharing the reason behind the color-blind mode. Vincent Wang, the General Manager for Global Publishing at Tencent Games spoke regarding the mode at PMCO. As per Want, Tencent wants to make the game more open and accessible to a larger group of gamers. Switching back the gears, Tencent and PUBG Corp were excited to reveal the new Evo-ground mode known as Rage Gear. This mode is a death race mode that recently leaked online.

As noted in a recent leak, players get the option to choose between the UAZ, Buggy, and Dacia 1,300 for the mode. All three of these vehicles sport different speed, health, and collision damage. The recently leaked vehicle customization is likely part of this upcoming mode. Taking a closer look, the mode will allow players to play with a teammate. The teammate can select RPG-7, MGL Grenade Launcher, or M249 to take on opponents.

Players can replenish the health of their vehicles by driving to certain repair points on the map. Talking about the map, the mode will feature a new circular map to resemble a racing ring. The company also revealed that it will launch this new mode on December 11, 2019.