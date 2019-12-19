PUBG Mobile 'Dosti Ka Naya Maidan web series Episode 1 trailer

PUBG Corp, the developer of the popular Battle Royale game PUBG and PUBG Mobile is currently working on a web series. The company has worked on the web series to target the Indian market. As reported previously, PUBG Corp will release the first episode of the web series “Dosti Ka Naya Maidan” on December 24, 2019. As the release date of the first episode approaches, the company is ramping up the promotion for the web series. PUBG Mobile India has just posted the trailer for the first episode of the web series on Twitter.

PUBG Mobile Dosti Ka Naya Maidan Episode 1 trailer

The company has just posted a 55-second long trailer for the first episode on Twitter. In addition, the company also clarified that interested PUBG fans can watch the episode on the PUBG Mobile YouTube channel. It also looks like the company will release one episode each week unlike traditional Netflix or Amazon Prime Video release. Taking a closer look at the trailer, it looks like the story takes place in a Boys hostel. It also establishes that the plot is based around the friendships that players establish on the battlefield.

It follows the life of an ordinary hostel student “Mrigank Raj”. The narration on the trailer informs us about the three ambitions of the character. It also showcases how the most important thing for students is to be part of a good PUBG Mobile clan. The trailer teases the usual hostel life, challenges, and competitive nature of PUBG Mobile gaming.

The case of the show includes Ranjan Raj, Badri, Chinmay Chandraunshuh, Alam Khan, Arnav Bhasin, Tanvi Lher, Radhakrushna. Ranjan Raj plays the protagonist “Mrigank Raj” in the web series. In addition, we also get Rawknee and Kronten, two popular PUBG Mobile gamers in the web series. The company initially announced the web series a couple of weeks back.