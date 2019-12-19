comscore PUBG Mobile 'Dosti Ka Naya Maidan web series Episode 1 trailer
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile releases 'Dosti Ka Naya Maidan' web series Episode 1 trailer: Watch is here
News

PUBG Mobile releases 'Dosti Ka Naya Maidan' web series Episode 1 trailer: Watch is here

Gaming

As reported previously, PUBG Corp will release the first episode of the web series “Dosti Ka Naya Maidan” on December 24, 2019. As the release date of the first episode approaches, the company is ramping up the promotion for the web series.

  • Published: December 19, 2019 2:57 PM IST
PUBG Mobile launches ‘Dosti ka naya Maidan’ original webseries

PUBG Corp, the developer of the popular Battle Royale game PUBG and PUBG Mobile is currently working on a web series. The company has worked on the web series to target the Indian market. As reported previously, PUBG Corp will release the first episode of the web series “Dosti Ka Naya Maidan” on December 24, 2019. As the release date of the first episode approaches, the company is ramping up the promotion for the web series. PUBG Mobile India has just posted the trailer for the first episode of the web series on Twitter.

PUBG Mobile Dosti Ka Naya Maidan Episode 1 trailer

The company has just posted a 55-second long trailer for the first episode on Twitter. In addition, the company also clarified that interested PUBG fans can watch the episode on the PUBG Mobile YouTube channel. It also looks like the company will release one episode each week unlike traditional Netflix or Amazon Prime Video release. Taking a closer look at the trailer, it looks like the story takes place in a Boys hostel. It also establishes that the plot is based around the friendships that players establish on the battlefield.

Watch: Realme X2 Review

It follows the life of an ordinary hostel student “Mrigank Raj”. The narration on the trailer informs us about the three ambitions of the character. It also showcases how the most important thing for students is to be part of a good PUBG Mobile clan. The trailer teases the usual hostel life, challenges, and competitive nature of PUBG Mobile gaming.

PUBG Mobile launches ‘Dosti ka naya Maidan’ original webseries, aims to expand beyond gaming

Also Read

PUBG Mobile launches ‘Dosti ka naya Maidan’ original webseries, aims to expand beyond gaming

The case of the show includes Ranjan Raj, Badri, Chinmay Chandraunshuh, Alam Khan, Arnav Bhasin, Tanvi Lher, Radhakrushna. Ranjan Raj plays the protagonist “Mrigank Raj” in the web series. In addition, we also get Rawknee and Kronten, two popular PUBG Mobile gamers in the web series. The company initially announced the web series a couple of weeks back.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 19, 2019 2:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Anker's Soundcore launches IP67 water resistant 'Icon' adventure speaker in India
News
Anker's Soundcore launches IP67 water resistant 'Icon' adventure speaker in India
Vivaldi 2.10 update brings improved website compatibility and more

News

Vivaldi 2.10 update brings improved website compatibility and more

Vivo IPL Player Auction 2020: Get Live streaming on Mobile App

News

Vivo IPL Player Auction 2020: Get Live streaming on Mobile App

Tata Nexon EV with over 300 km of range launched in India

News

Tata Nexon EV with over 300 km of range launched in India

Airtel Xstream Box top features

News

Airtel Xstream Box top features

Most Popular

Realme Buds Air Review

Realme X2 Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Google Pay: Top features expected in 2020

Anker's Soundcore launches IP67 water resistant 'Icon' adventure speaker in India

Vivaldi 2.10 update brings improved website compatibility and more

Vivo IPL Player Auction 2020: Get Live streaming on Mobile App

Tata Nexon EV with over 300 km of range launched in India

Shinco working on Amazon Fire TV Edition Smart TVs

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Hike Sticker Chat: Top 5 features introduced in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile 'Dosti Ka Naya Maidan web series Episode 1 trailer

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 'Dosti Ka Naya Maidan web series Episode 1 trailer
PUBG Mobile update brings fixes to 0.16.0 update; details

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update brings fixes to 0.16.0 update; details
PUBG Awards 2019 live: Get prizes for best and funniest game play clips

Gaming

PUBG Awards 2019 live: Get prizes for best and funniest game play clips
PUBG Mobile: How do I reset my account on iOS

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: How do I reset my account on iOS
PUBG Mobile: Three fun things to do in the 0.16.0 update

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Three fun things to do in the 0.16.0 update

हिंदी समाचार

स्मार्टफोन में नाइट मोड ऑन करने से नींद हो सकती है खराब, जानें क्या है कारण

Tata Sky Binge+ की हेंड्स-ऑन फोटोज हुई लीक, सामने आया सेट-टॉप बॉक्स का डिजाइन और कनेक्टिविटी ऑप्शन

EVM ने लॉन्च किए अल्ट्रा लाइट EnAble+, EnAble और EnCore पावर बैंक

Realme X2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50s: 20 हजार में कौन है दमदार

Realme X50 स्मार्टफोन ड्यूल-चैनल Wi-Fi और 5G सपोर्ट के साथ होगा लॉन्च

News

Google Pay: Top features expected in 2020
News
Google Pay: Top features expected in 2020
Anker's Soundcore launches IP67 water resistant 'Icon' adventure speaker in India

News

Anker's Soundcore launches IP67 water resistant 'Icon' adventure speaker in India
Vivaldi 2.10 update brings improved website compatibility and more

News

Vivaldi 2.10 update brings improved website compatibility and more
Vivo IPL Player Auction 2020: Get Live streaming on Mobile App

News

Vivo IPL Player Auction 2020: Get Live streaming on Mobile App
Tata Nexon EV with over 300 km of range launched in India

News

Tata Nexon EV with over 300 km of range launched in India