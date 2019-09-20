comscore PUBG Mobile releases new ban list of cheaters from September 10 to 16
PUBG Mobile releases new ban list of cheaters from September 10 to 16

FPS games have always suffered the wrath of cheaters and hackers the most.

  Published: September 20, 2019 8:55 AM IST
PUBG Mobile

There is a new PUBG Mobile ban list of cheaters that Tencent Games shared for the period of September 10 to 16. FPS games have always suffered the wrath of cheaters and hackers the most. They do this using software that is made for the purpose. PUBG Mobile cheaters like in all other shooting games, use hacks and cheats with different effects. Some of these allow players to automatically aim for the heads. There are other hacks that allow users to see through the walls at the positions of different enemies. There are quite a lot of different hacks, and these are all unfair.

The devs announced the new list in a tweet that reads, “We continue to remove cheating players from PUBG MOBILE. Visit our website for a partial list of players banned between September 10 and 16, and please keep reporting cheaters!” Tencent Games is pushing these lists as a deterrent for those that do want to hack.

PUBG Mobile ban list of cheaters: Details

The developers of PUBG, be it mobile, PC or the consoles have taken the threat of hackers very seriously. And in a recent move announced by Tencent Games, it tweeted that it has banned a host of PUBG Mobile cheaters. PUBG Mobile devs wrote in the blog. All the accounts in the list received a 10-year ban. It even asks players to report other if they suspect that they are cheating or using an unauthorized 3rd party app.

Here's a ranking of all the PUBG Mobile maps

Here's a ranking of all the PUBG Mobile maps

The PUBG Mobile ban list of cheaters for the PC emulator can be seen from here, while the Mobile ones can be seen here. The list has all different kinds of players and is a rather long one.

PUBG Devs in a video had announced the importance of player reports on different enemies. These reports can be for toxic behavior and for assumed cheating. Once a player is reported for cheating, the developer team will look into them. This includes the games that the person has played and how they attained all the kills. They will be running the person’s game through all the anti-cheating software to see if any cheating software was used by them.

  Published Date: September 20, 2019 8:55 AM IST

