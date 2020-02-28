comscore PUBG Mobile releases video showing how they deal with hackers
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile releases video showing how they deal with hackers
News

PUBG Mobile releases video showing how they deal with hackers

Gaming

PUBG Mobile devs have regularly released waves of bans of players that cheated in the game.

  • Published: February 28, 2020 1:02 PM IST
PUBG Mobile dealing with hackers

Developers of PUBG Mobile Tencent Games has long waged a war against hackers and cheaters. It has regularly released waves of bans of players that cheated in the game. And now in a new video the company shows how they decide and go about banning cheaters. Though it does so in a rather dramatic manner. The video dramatizes the whole process of receiving a report and the process of verifying if the player is really cheating.

Related Stories


The video starts off by talking about a person who was banned for killing players that really could not be seen. It then goes to show how this person was banned and the first line of defense is apparently called a security defense system. This automatically monitors all in-game data. Now the player in question here didn’t have any anomalies in the player log. But having reports from several other player is a massive red flag. But the devs can apparently infer from video evidence if a new cheating method is being used. Even if the hacker didn’t use hacks at the beginning of the game and switched his device to hack on a different device during the last few minutes of the game.

PUBG Mobile: Here's how to use gyroscope aiming like pros

Also Read

PUBG Mobile: Here's how to use gyroscope aiming like pros

The video even goes on to mention that if the banned person was a high level streamer, the devs usually have enough evidence for such actions. And no amount of posting on community boards by that person or the hacker would change their decision. The developers team mentions that upholding fairness in the gameplay if of primary importance to them.

This video comes ahead of the introduction of the death replay system. The devs are set to introduce this feature with the next update. This feature has now been confirmed by the devs in a tweet on the main PUBG Mobile handle. This will help players understand if they were killed by a hacker.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 28, 2020 1:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile releases video showing how they deal with hackers
Gaming
PUBG Mobile releases video showing how they deal with hackers
Samsung Galaxy M31 to sell offline starting March 6

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 to sell offline starting March 6

Vivo Z6 with 5G, Snapdragon 765G launched under Rs 25,000 in China

News

Vivo Z6 with 5G, Snapdragon 765G launched under Rs 25,000 in China

Website data breach: No user data compromised

News

Website data breach: No user data compromised

HTC Wildfire R70 announced with MediaTek Helio P23 SoC

News

HTC Wildfire R70 announced with MediaTek Helio P23 SoC

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Impressions

Motorola RAZR First Impressions

iQOO 3 Review

Lenovo HT10 Pro review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite now available with 512GB storage option in India

Samsung Galaxy M31 to sell offline starting March 6

Vivo Z6 with 5G, Snapdragon 765G launched under Rs 25,000 in China

Website data breach: No user data compromised

HTC Wildfire R70 announced with MediaTek Helio P23 SoC

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile releases video showing how they deal with hackers

Gaming

PUBG Mobile releases video showing how they deal with hackers
Call of Duty Mobile teases a new CAGE Multiplayer Map

Gaming

Call of Duty Mobile teases a new CAGE Multiplayer Map
PUBG Mobile: Here's how to use gyroscope aiming like pros

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Here's how to use gyroscope aiming like pros
Here are 5 PUBG Mobile drills that all pros master

Gaming

Here are 5 PUBG Mobile drills that all pros master
Here's how PUBG Mobile looks on the Huawei Mate X

Gaming

Here's how PUBG Mobile looks on the Huawei Mate X

हिंदी समाचार

वीवो ने लॉन्च किया 5G स्मार्टफोन Vivo Z6, जानिए इसकी कीमत और खास फीचर

Vodafone Idea ने की मोबाइल डाटा की कीमतों में 7 से 8 प्रतिशत बढ़ोत्तरी की मांग

Realme X50 Pro दुनिया का पहला NavIC सपोर्ट वाला स्मार्टफोन, कंपनी का दावा

Samsung Galaxy S20 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन पर बॉयर्स को मिलेगा 5000 रुपये का एडिशनल एक्सचेंज डिस्काउंट

Oppo Reno 3 Pro स्मार्टफोन के प्री-बुकिंग शुरू, मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite now available with 512GB storage option in India
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite now available with 512GB storage option in India
Samsung Galaxy M31 to sell offline starting March 6

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 to sell offline starting March 6
Vivo Z6 with 5G, Snapdragon 765G launched under Rs 25,000 in China

News

Vivo Z6 with 5G, Snapdragon 765G launched under Rs 25,000 in China
Website data breach: No user data compromised

News

Website data breach: No user data compromised
HTC Wildfire R70 announced with MediaTek Helio P23 SoC

News

HTC Wildfire R70 announced with MediaTek Helio P23 SoC