News

PUBG MOBILE is coming back to India soon, but as PUBG MOBILE INDIA

Gaming

Banned by the government of India earlier this year PUBG MOBILE is set to return to India as PUBG Corp announces PUBG MOBILE INDIA.

pubg mobile india

The Indian government banned hundreds of Chinese apps alongside PUBG MOBILE earlier this year. The battle royale game is set to return to India as PUBG Corp announces PUBG MOBILE INDIA. PUBG Corp together with the subsidiary of South Korea’s KRAFTON announced that it is preparing to launch PUBG MOBILE INDIA soon. Also Read - [Update] PUBG Mobile not blocked in India yet: You can still play it on Android devices

The PUBG MOBILE INDIA is a new game designed specifically for the Indian market. For PUBG Corp, privacy and security are going to be of the utmost priority hereafter, the company has announced. PUBG Corp said that it will conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed. Also Read - PUBG Corp hiring in India: Is PUBG Mobile getting unbanned?

The company also noted that “various aspects of the game will be customized for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game.” Also Read - PUBG Mobile ban in India unlikely to be reversed, suggests Ministry

PUBG Corp will also include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players. It also plans to create an Indian subsidiary to enhance communications and services with players.

Together with KRAFTON, PUBG Corp plans to make investments worth $100 million USD in India to boost the local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries. The company is said to make investments by hosting India-exclusive esports events, which will feature the biggest tournaments, the largest prize pools, and the best tournament productions.

PUBG Corp has also said to hire over 100 employees specialising in business, esports, and game development. “In addition to establishing a local office, the company will look to actively collaborate and leverage local businesses to strengthen its gaming service,” the company announced.

The company will reveal more details on the launch of PUBG MOBILE INDIA in the days to come.

  • Published Date: November 12, 2020 3:37 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 12, 2020 4:06 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo X60 और Vivo X60 Pro स्मार्टफोन सैमसंग के Exynos 1080 चिपसेट के साथ होंगे लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile की भारत में वापसी कंफर्म, लोकली डेवलप किया जा रहा है गेम

Moto E7 का प्रेस रेंडर आया सामने, इन फीचर्स के साथ बजट रेंज में जल्द होगा लॉन्च

POCO जल्द ही लॉन्च करेगा एक और बजट स्मार्टफोन, IMDA पर हुआ लिस्ट

Micromax In Note 1 और In 1b स्मार्टफोन की सेल से पहले सभी यूनिट बुक, कंपनी ने दी जानकारी

