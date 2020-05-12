comscore PUBG Mobile reveals details of the upcoming Season 13 Royale Pass
PUBG Mobile reveals details of the upcoming Season 13 Royale Pass

PUBG Mobile is introducing the Royale Pass Season 13 with a “Toy Playground” theme

  Published: May 12, 2020 2:20 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Toy Playground

PUBG Mobile season 12 is almost over and it’s time for the next season and Royale Pass to launch. PUBG Mobile is introducing the Royale Pass Season 13 with a “Toy Playground” theme which has apparently been designed to evoke nostalgia. Starting tomorrow, May 13, iOS and Android players can enroll in the fresh season to collect themed rewards including new gear skins, outfits and more. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Season 13 set to arrive on May 13

In the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 13, the Carton Rangers open for players to join the toy squad. Players who unlock Royale Pass Season 13 can choose between Ice Ranger or Fire Ranger at Level 50. They can earn the Ultra Defender Set at Rank 100. Players can also complete in-game challenges to unlock a myriad of special and rare items. Also Read - PUBG Mobile to hold a 24-hour live-stream event for Sandstorm; disables account unlinking feature

PUBG Mobile: Royale Pass Season 13 additional content

– Puppet Agent – The Puppet Agent outfit will have three separate forms. Players can mix and match these for ultimate customization. Players who reach the highest rank can also upgrade the outfit to Mythic rarity Also Read - PUBG Mobile wants you to teach you mother to play for this Mother's Day

– New Challenge Series – Players can unlock upgrades to their outfits by completing the Toy Mastery and Puppet Agent series special missions

– Notification Upgrades – Improved reminders for All RP missions on the result page. Now players can see their mission progress easier. Also reminders have been added at the beginning and the end of the season

– Additional Bug Fixes – Tutorial guides and some bugs have been addressed and fixed

PUBG Mobile Season 13 set to arrive on May 13

PUBG Mobile Season 13 set to arrive on May 13

On Thursday, May 7, a Sandstorm covered the Miramar map. It has received a massive wave of new features and new locations. As a special event of the 0.18.0 content update, PUBG Mobile is hosting a 24-hours live stream of the Sandstorm to showcase how Miramar looks like beginning today on the official YouTube channel. Community members can witness the event to defend Sandstorm together with PUBG Mobile.

Following the updates, more information coming soon. These include upcoming PUBG Mobile features, the Jungle Adventure Guide, Bluehole Mode in EvoGround and more.

  • Published Date: May 12, 2020 2:20 PM IST

