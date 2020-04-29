PUBG Mobile rewarding players with iPhone 11 Pro in lucky draw

Tencent Games is offering new rewards to the players of PUBG Mobile, though in the form of a lucky draw. PUBG Mobile now has a new event where players have a chance to get Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Airpods. This event is called Shake The Tree and besides these two there are other rewards to be won as well. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update will launch on May 7; Here is everything that we know

As far as the lucky draw goes, just by logging into your PUBG Mobile account, you secure your first chance to shake the tree. Players can pick whichever mission they would like to participate in, for instance a classic match. On completing the mission, they secure their second chance to shake the money tree. There will be 3 lucky players a day, out of whom one will win an iPhone 11 Pro and the other two will win Air pods. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Season 13 Battle Royale Pass items leak online; New sets, characters, and outfits

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 version update May 7 launch; details

PUBG Mobile is nearing the end of the present season and the 0.18.0 update will be dropping soon. An announcement video showcases what appears to be a vending machine in an old abandoned warehouse. We gradually move closer to the machine and it suddenly starts playing a tune. After the tune, the screen blanks out with the version, launch date, and PUBG Mobile logo appearing in quick succession. Looking at the responses, PUBG Mobile players continue to complain about the bugs and hackers in the game. The developer is already working on testing the beta version of the upcoming update behind the scenes. A recent YouTube video highlighted all the changes that we can expect from the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Jade Mysteries set pre-order available on a discount

Version 0.18.0 will likely introduce Winchester 94 or Win94 gun with a scope and P90 SMG (sub-machine gun). We can also see Miramar 2.0 desert map with changes and additions. These additions and changes include a golden version of Mirado vehicle and new vending machines with energy drinks and painkillers. It will also come with a new “Jungle Mode” no the Sanhok jungle map.

The update will also introduce the “Safety Scramble mode” which introduces Blue-Purple zones inside the safe zone. This will likely make the game more balanced for most players. Beyond this, we can also expect heavy or light sand storms on the Miramar map. We also saw a new Cheer Park map, a new training mini-game, and canted sight on weapons in PUBG Mobile update. PUBG Corp will also add a screenshot mode that does not work in matches, and a new EVO ranked event. This new update will also introduce a new Gun-craft mode.