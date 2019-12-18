comscore PUBG Mobile update brings fixes to 0.16.0 update; details | BGR India
  PUBG Mobile rolls out a new update fixing problems with 0.16.0 version
PUBG Mobile rolls out a new update fixing problems with 0.16.0 version

As part of the rollout, the company shared the details of the update on its official subreddit. It confirmed that this new update focuses on fixing the problems present in the PUBG Mobile v0.16.0.

PUBG Corp, the company behind the popular Battle Royale mobile game PUBG Mobile has just rolled out a new update. This new update comes just days after the company rolled out its major upgrade with version 0.16.0. As part of the rollout, the company shared the details of the update on its official subreddit. It confirmed that this new update focuses on fixing the problems present in the PUBG Mobile v0.16.0. The detailed change-log notes all the changes and fixes that users can expect from the update. This new update is likely much needed as we have observed a number of players complain about bugs in version 0.16.0.

Taking a closer look at the post on the PUBGMobile subreddit, we are unclear about the exact rollout timeline. It is likely that the company is not waiting for long before pushing out the fixes. PUBG Corp noted that it worked on the fixes after receiving a lot of player feedback. It is not likely to be the only bug fix update that one can expect in the future. Digging in the changelog, here are some of the issues that the new update brings. The company has fixed the high audio levels in the Angry Birds section on Spawn island. It has also fixed the issue with vehicle respawn in the Payload mode.

Other fixes include fixes with firearm attachments not appearing correctly, result screen now showing in TDM, error with throwables. PUBG Mobile update also fixes issued with customization settings, issues with the main menu around the friend invitation panel, and more. Developers have also fixed respawn times for vehicles and failed seat change in the new RageGear mode.

The changelog also confirms fixes to the missing item button on the joystick controls in RageGear mode. Players can also expect fixes to the ornament dismantling tab, display problems in Ecstatic Night Login Event items, and tips. One can also notice responsiveness in the Ad banner inside the game. Other changes include localization fixes, and problematic function asking players to download more resource packs.

