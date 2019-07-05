PUBG Corp and Tencent Games seem to be gearing up for the launch of the next version of their Royale Pass Season 8. The company has not revealed any timeline for the launch of the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 8. However, ahead of the potential launch, details about the changes in Season 8 have surfaced online. As per the leak, PUBG Corp and Tencent Games are likely to launch a new Deep Sea UAZ weapon. The new season is also likely to set the Squad Leader at RP 100 rank. Other changes include upcoming new emotes. All these rewards will obviously depend on the tier that a player has purchased in the upgrade section.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 8 Elite Upgrade details

As previously noted, the upcoming version of the Royale Pass will be available in two different versions. “Elite”, the first one amounting to 60 0UC and Elite Upgrade Plus which amounts to 1,800 UC. According to the leaked videos detailing changes in the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 8 Elite version, gamers will get access to rare outfits, and 600 UC (in-game currency). Other new things include Bronze Armor, Shark’s Bite – DP28, Delta Squad Set, above mentioned Swamp Horror -SLR, Shells on the Shore, and more.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 8 Elite Upgrade Plus details

Purchasing and subscribing to the Royale Pass Season 8 Elite Upgrade Plus gives the gamer benefits worth 10,000 for the first time. In addition to this, players also get access to weekly Elite Missions, Scarlet Horror – SCAR-L weapon, 100 paid rewards, and Deep Sea UAZ. Last but not least, other new features include emotes like the Spawn Island Line Dance, and Triumphant victory emotes. Other rewards include Bloody Tide Helmet and 25 more ranks.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 8 details

The upcoming season will also port a tagline called “Power of the Ocean”. This is supposed to be an Ocean themed season meant to celebrate the first year of the Royale Pass. To be more exact, the Ocean theme is also likely to feature pirates. The teasers also indicate that players can try and get their hands on past rewards with the help of Ocean Treasures. Noted gamer Mr. Gost Gaming was the first to sport these rewards and changes in the upcoming update.