comscore PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 9 now available
News

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 9 now available

Gaming

The new description from the devs says that PUBG Mobile is looking to ‘unite warriors from all over the globe’.

  • Published: September 13, 2019 10:15 AM IST
Royale Pass 9 PUBG Mobile

The newest Royale Pass 9 for the new season on PUBG Mobile is now live. The official handle for the game tweeted the news and players can log into the game to check out all the new additions to with the new Royale Pass. The new description from the devs says that PUBG Mobile is looking to ‘unite warriors from all over the globe’ with the next content update. Players can get the all-new Royale Pass Season 9 and receive exclusive warrior-themed wardrobe, gear and more. The new Royale Pass will also feature additional challenges, events and rewards. This will include a chance to win a journey to PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019 Fall Splits Global Finals, are also part of the free update available on the App Store and Google Play.

The PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 9 will offer new missions and loot, with an all-new “A Warrior’s Journey” in-game event. All earnable rewards in Royale Pass Season 9 are themed with warrior motifs from around the world. PUBG Mobile players can also log in for a chance to win a journey to the PMCO 2019 Fall Splits Global Finals as part of the Global Treasure Hunt Challenge, for a prize pool of $1 million.

PUBG Mobile Season 9 Royale Pass official details out

Also Read

PUBG Mobile Season 9 Royale Pass official details out

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 9: Details

– Redesigned Missions and Ranking pages

– Countdown Timer leading to the new season

– Upgraded Royale Pass customized sharing page

– New Weekly Mission crate reminders

– Achievement chain progress system

– Emotes can now be dismantled

– Rewards and a discount on rare firearm finishes with the purchase of Unknown Cash

WATCH: Royale Pass 9 Trailer

Besides this there are tonnes of new content with the new Royale Pass. And these include the new sets like the Draconian Warrior, Observer, Infected Grizzly Dacia, Le Tigre, and others. One of the most exciting new things this time around is the Draconian Champion sword skin for the Machete. This skin will make any machete that a player picks up in the game a Draconian Champion sword.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 13, 2019 10:15 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Vivo U10 hands-on photos leaked
News
Vivo U10 hands-on photos leaked
Huawei Mate 30 Pro live photo leaked; offers a glimpse at the design

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro live photo leaked; offers a glimpse at the design

OnePlus TV will go on sale during the Great Indian Festival Sale

News

OnePlus TV will go on sale during the Great Indian Festival Sale

OnePlus 7T series smartphone cases indicate changes in the camera

News

OnePlus 7T series smartphone cases indicate changes in the camera

Google Doodle celebrates microbiologist Hans Christian Gram's 166th birthday

News

Google Doodle celebrates microbiologist Hans Christian Gram's 166th birthday

Most Popular

Vivo Z1x Review

Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm Review

Oppo A9 2020 First Impressions

Lenovo K10 Note Review

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Zomato suspends 'Infinity Dining' programme amidst battle with restaurants

Vivo U10 hands-on photos leaked

Huawei Mate 30 Pro live photo leaked; offers a glimpse at the design

OnePlus TV will go on sale during the Great Indian Festival Sale

OnePlus 7T series smartphone cases indicate changes in the camera

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 9 now available

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 9 now available
PUBG Mobile Season 9 Royale Pass official details out

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 9 Royale Pass official details out
PUBG Mobile devs drop emergency update to fix invite issue

Gaming

PUBG Mobile devs drop emergency update to fix invite issue
New Payload Mode on Arcade confirmed for PUBG Mobile

Gaming

New Payload Mode on Arcade confirmed for PUBG Mobile
PUBG: A 21-year-old beheads father after not being allowed to play the game

Gaming

PUBG: A 21-year-old beheads father after not being allowed to play the game

हिंदी समाचार

Google ने अपने Doodle को डेनिश माइक्रोबायोलॉजिस्ट Hans Christian Gram को किया समर्पित

BSNL ने लॉन्च किए दो प्रीपेड रिचार्ज प्लान, 1 अक्टूबर तक मिलेगा 2.2GB एक्स्ट्रा डेली डाटा

64 MP कैमरा सेंसर वाला Realme XT आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट

Vivo Z1x आज पहली बार दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart और Vivo.com पर इन ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

Realme XT स्मार्टफोन कल होगा लॉन्च, 64MP का होगा कैमरा


News

Zomato suspends 'Infinity Dining' programme amidst battle with restaurants
News
Zomato suspends 'Infinity Dining' programme amidst battle with restaurants
Vivo U10 hands-on photos leaked

News

Vivo U10 hands-on photos leaked
Huawei Mate 30 Pro live photo leaked; offers a glimpse at the design

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro live photo leaked; offers a glimpse at the design
OnePlus TV will go on sale during the Great Indian Festival Sale

News

OnePlus TV will go on sale during the Great Indian Festival Sale
OnePlus 7T series smartphone cases indicate changes in the camera

News

OnePlus 7T series smartphone cases indicate changes in the camera