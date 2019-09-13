PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 9 now available

The newest Royale Pass 9 for the new season on PUBG Mobile is now live. The official handle for the game tweeted the news and players can log into the game to check out all the new additions to with the new Royale Pass. The new description from the devs says that PUBG Mobile is looking to ‘unite warriors from all over the globe’ with the next content update. Players can get the all-new Royale Pass Season 9 and receive exclusive warrior-themed wardrobe, gear and more. The new Royale Pass will also feature additional challenges, events and rewards. This will include a chance to win a journey to PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019 Fall Splits Global Finals, are also part of the free update available on the App Store and Google Play.

The PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 9 will offer new missions and loot, with an all-new “A Warrior’s Journey” in-game event. All earnable rewards in Royale Pass Season 9 are themed with warrior motifs from around the world. PUBG Mobile players can also log in for a chance to win a journey to the PMCO 2019 Fall Splits Global Finals as part of the Global Treasure Hunt Challenge, for a prize pool of $1 million.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 9: Details

– Redesigned Missions and Ranking pages

– Countdown Timer leading to the new season

– Upgraded Royale Pass customized sharing page

– New Weekly Mission crate reminders

– Achievement chain progress system

– Emotes can now be dismantled

– Rewards and a discount on rare firearm finishes with the purchase of Unknown Cash

WATCH: Royale Pass 9 Trailer

Besides this there are tonnes of new content with the new Royale Pass. And these include the new sets like the Draconian Warrior, Observer, Infected Grizzly Dacia, Le Tigre, and others. One of the most exciting new things this time around is the Draconian Champion sword skin for the Machete. This skin will make any machete that a player picks up in the game a Draconian Champion sword.