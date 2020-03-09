comscore PUBG Mobile: Rs 200 discount on Season 12 Royale Pass available
PUBG Mobile: Rs 200 discount on Royale Pass Season 12 available

The coupon is worth Rs 200 and can be used in PUBG Mobile itself for the Royale Pass Season 12.

  Published: March 9, 2020 10:10 AM IST
PUBG Mobile Season 12 leaks

From time to time Google has offered a Rs 200 coupon for smartphone gamers in PUBG Mobile as a credit coupon to use in-game. This offer has been available for a short while now and users can spot it in Google Play Store main menu, or in the rewards section. The coupon is worth Rs 200 and can be used in the game itself for the Royale Pass Season 12. Players will have to avail the coupon in the Google Play Store first and then launch the game to avail it.

Now, this PUBG Mobile Rs 200 coupon credit can be availed on purchases in the game itself, and these include any transaction that requires real currency. But the criteria for the coupon to be valid for use is that users buy UC for a minimum amount of Rs 350. Players can use to while buying UC, and they will be prompted to use the coupon during the transaction. Once the coupon is availed in the Google Play Store it is only valid for the user until March 29. Since there is a minimum requirement to spend to avail the coupon, the Royal Pass Season 12 makes perfect sense to buy with it.

PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 live with Royale Pass Season 12

PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 live with Royale Pass Season 12

The new PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 is now live. The new update celebrates the second anniversary with an Amusement Park Mode in Classic Erangel. The Royale Pass Season 12 is called ‘2gether We Play!’ and it is set to arrive on March 9. Besides these there is a new Arctic Mode, a new AirDrop weapon DBS Shotgun, a new Arcade Mode, Death Replay and Colorblind Mode.

PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 update is now live and there was no downtime. The update apparently requires approximately a total of 1.69GB of storage space on Android, and 1.95 GB of storage space on iOS. Players who update before March 6 will receive 50 Silver, 2,888 BP and a 3 day Anniversary Pan Skin. There’s new content coming in Classic Mode which includes the Erangel – Amusement Park Mode which is arriving on March 12.

