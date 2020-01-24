comscore PUBG Mobile Dosti Ka Naya Maidan series has 10Mn views | BGR India
PUBG Mobile says 'Dosti Ka Naya Maidan' series has over 10 million views; third episode drops today

PUBG Mobile has dropped two episodes of Dosti Ka Naya Maidan so far. It claims to have over 10 million views and a watch time spanning over 100 million minutes.

  • Updated: January 24, 2020 12:06 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Dosti Ka Naya Maidan Episode 1

PUBG Mobile ventured into streaming content with the ‘Dosti Ka Naya Maidan’ series last month. The debut web series has already become popular in the streaming space. PUBG Mobile has now revealed that the web series has received over 10 million views. The first two episodes, according to its creators, received over 5,73,000 likes within a month of its release. The third episode in this web series will be aired today at 1:00PM IST on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile.

Since its release, PUBG Mobile has emerged as one of the biggest battle royale style games on mobile devices. It is estimated to have over 400 million players on the platform right now. The web series was introduced as a way to deepen community engagement. The model involves 5 unique episodes and it has dropped two episodes. The third episode in this web series will drop today.

Watch: PUBG Mobile Payload Mode First Look

The first episode in the series was titled “Squad Ki Synergy” and showed a small town boy. It shows the boy “forge lasting friendships when he discovers his in-game skills and ultimately finds his squad at the onset of his college life”. The second episode titled “Headshot Se Hotshot” was released as an ode to the streamers. It showed the struggle of a budding streamer on the platform. It showed him struggling to find a balance between family responsibilities and his career as a popular streamer.

PUBG Mobile celebrates Prosperous Spring event with gifts for all

Also Read

PUBG Mobile celebrates Prosperous Spring event with gifts for all

PUBG Mobile, in a released statement, claims that both episodes have enjoyed a watch time spanning over 100 million minutes. The third episode is titled “The Form Up” and the trailer has over two million views already. The episode is described as “a dedication to all the women out there who are trying to break the glass ceiling”. The original content from PUBG Mobile is available on YouTube and it comes with no ad breaks. The gaming platform has evolved into a community site and these content help the service reach more of its users.

  • Published Date: January 24, 2020 11:56 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 24, 2020 12:06 PM IST

