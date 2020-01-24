PUBG Mobile ventured into streaming content with the ‘Dosti Ka Naya Maidan’ series last month. The debut web series has already become popular in the streaming space. PUBG Mobile has now revealed that the web series has received over 10 million views. The first two episodes, according to its creators, received over 5,73,000 likes within a month of its release. The third episode in this web series will be aired today at 1:00PM IST on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile.

Since its release, PUBG Mobile has emerged as one of the biggest battle royale style games on mobile devices. It is estimated to have over 400 million players on the platform right now. The web series was introduced as a way to deepen community engagement. The model involves 5 unique episodes and it has dropped two episodes. The third episode in this web series will drop today.

The first episode in the series was titled “Squad Ki Synergy” and showed a small town boy. It shows the boy “forge lasting friendships when he discovers his in-game skills and ultimately finds his squad at the onset of his college life”. The second episode titled “Headshot Se Hotshot” was released as an ode to the streamers. It showed the struggle of a budding streamer on the platform. It showed him struggling to find a balance between family responsibilities and his career as a popular streamer.

PUBG Mobile, in a released statement, claims that both episodes have enjoyed a watch time spanning over 100 million minutes. The third episode is titled “The Form Up” and the trailer has over two million views already. The episode is described as “a dedication to all the women out there who are trying to break the glass ceiling”. The original content from PUBG Mobile is available on YouTube and it comes with no ad breaks. The gaming platform has evolved into a community site and these content help the service reach more of its users.