comscore PUBG Mobile: sc0utOP and Owais leave Team SOUL
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile: sc0utOP and Owais leave Team SOUL ahead of PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019
News

PUBG Mobile: sc0utOP and Owais leave Team SOUL ahead of PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019

Gaming

This comes after the recent news of sc0utOP leaving Team IND to replace MortaL.

  • Published: August 21, 2019 9:28 AM IST
scout Team SOUL pubg mobile

This may come as a shock to its fans, but PUBG Mobile pros sc0utOP and Owais have apparently left Team SOUL ahead of PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019. This comes after the recent news of sc0utOP leaving Team IND to replace MortaL. And now two of the players have left Team SOUL which means only Ronak and Viper are left on Team SOUL. But no specific reason has been provided yet. The remaining team members said that sc0utOP and Owais will provide fans with their own reasons. Team SOUL’s lineup right now for PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 is uncertain. With the registration of the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019 coming up on August 22, we should hear something soon.

Pre-PUBG Mobile India Tour transfer news

Previously Team SOUL’s player MortaL announced that he will be leaving the team. He said that he will be taking a break from PUBG Mobile to concentrate on other things. And Team SOUL found their replacement for MortaL in sc0utOP from Team IND. Team IND’s Tanmay ‘sc0ut’ Singh recently announced this on an Instagram post and confirmed the rumors about his future. sc0ut announced that PUBG Mobile Star Challenge will be his last tournament with Team IND.

Gamescom 2019: Marvel's Avengers: A-Day gameplay trailer out

Also Read

Gamescom 2019: Marvel's Avengers: A-Day gameplay trailer out

He further explains that this is a co-ordinated decision with his mates at Team IND, and they support his decision. He is one of the best players in the PUBG Mobile scene in India. And he is a great potential replacement for MortaL. The last time Team SOUL faced off against Team IND was at the PUBG Mobile Club Open. Team SOUL managed to beat all the competition and take the crown at PMCO India leg.

And now it remains to be seen what the two pro players who left Team SOUL would do for themselves. They could start a team of their own, or join one of the other teams.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 21, 2019 9:28 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro launch dates confirmed
News
Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro launch dates confirmed
Samsung Galaxy A50 update rolling out now

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 update rolling out now

Realme to open its exclusive retail stores in India before December

News

Realme to open its exclusive retail stores in India before December

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One India launch today: Expected price, specifications

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One India launch today: Expected price, specifications

How to register for Reliance JioFiber service

News

How to register for Reliance JioFiber service

Most Popular

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro launch dates confirmed

Samsung Galaxy A50 update rolling out now

Realme to open its exclusive retail stores in India before December

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One India launch today: Expected price, specifications

How to register for Reliance JioFiber service

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile: sc0utOP and Owais leave Team SOUL ahead of PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: sc0utOP and Owais leave Team SOUL ahead of PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019
PUBG Mobile guide: Here's how to communicate like pros

Gaming

PUBG Mobile guide: Here's how to communicate like pros
PUBG Mobile Infection Mode: Here are all the different defenders

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Infection Mode: Here are all the different defenders
PUBG Mobile Infection Mode: Here are all the different zombies you can turn into

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Infection Mode: Here are all the different zombies you can turn into
PUBG Mobile new update has a lot of bug fixes

Gaming

PUBG Mobile new update has a lot of bug fixes

हिंदी समाचार

Xolo ZX स्मार्टफोन के 6GB वेरिएंट को 6,349 रुपये की कीमत में खरीदे, जानें क्या है डील

Tata Sky 153 रुपये वाले शुरुआती प्लान पर दिखा रहा है 197 चैनल

Google लाइटवेट Go search app दुनियाभर के लिए हुआ अवेलेबल, फ्री में करें डाउनलोड

Realme XT भारत में 64-megapixel कैमरा के साथ जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi Mi A3 आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, यहां क्लिक कर देखें Launch Event Live

News

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro launch dates confirmed
News
Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro launch dates confirmed
Samsung Galaxy A50 update rolling out now

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 update rolling out now
Realme to open its exclusive retail stores in India before December

News

Realme to open its exclusive retail stores in India before December
Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One India launch today: Expected price, specifications

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One India launch today: Expected price, specifications
How to register for Reliance JioFiber service

News

How to register for Reliance JioFiber service