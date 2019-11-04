comscore PUBG Mobile season 10 is coming on November 10
News

PUBG Mobile season 10 is coming on November 10

Gaming

The tweet comes with a photo a death box that seems to have a carving that confirms the leaks we've had until this point.

  • Published: November 4, 2019 9:43 AM IST
PUBG Mobile Season 10

There’s a new PUBG Mobile Season 10 coming which has been confirmed on Twitter. The official PUBG Mobile handle has tweeted that the new Season 10 is coming on November 10. The tweet reads, “Coming November 9, Royale Pass Season 10 arrives! New theme, new items, and all new Missions, are you ready?” It also comes with a photo a death box that seems to have a carving that confirms the leaks we’ve had until this point.

PUBG Mobile season 10: Leaked details

These new leaks come from Mr Ghost Gaming on YouTube and it includes a lot of things like the Royale Pass, skins, emotes, new weapons and vehicles. The new season will be called ‘Fury of the Wasteland’ and the visuals are reminiscent of Mad Max-ish world. The price of the Elite Royale Pass is expected to be 600UC while the Elite Plus would be 1800UC. This is usual and does not seem to have changed from the previous seasons.

The rewards of the new Royale pass would include a new parachute skin and a new M249 skin. Besides these there are a lot of clothing and weapon skins that are desert themed. There’s a new wasteland themed M416 and Pan skin along with a lot of new emotes and avatar frames. Some of the costumes that have been leaked include the Apocalypse Guardian Set, Desert Trooper Set, Snowflake Girl Set, Irradiated Frog Set for PUBG Mobile Season 10.

PUBG Mobile Season 10 battle pass, skins, and details leaked

Also Read

PUBG Mobile Season 10 battle pass, skins, and details leaked

We will soon be getting a new weapon called the MP5K which is already available on PC and console as part of the PUBG Mobile Beta Update 0.15.5. This is an SMG that uses 9mm bullets and can be equipped with a stock, mag, sight and grip. There’s a new Vikendi exclusive vehicle being added called the Zima which is a 4-wheel drive and makes it easier to drive in the snow. This vehicle provides a lot of traction in the snow for off-roading which other vehicles cannot on Vikendi. Besides this we are also getting a new map in the TDM mode called The Ruins.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 4, 2019 9:43 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile season 10 is coming on November 10
Gaming
PUBG Mobile season 10 is coming on November 10
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite battery capacity leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite battery capacity leaked

Vivo Y91 and Vivo Y91i price cut in India: Features, specifications and more

Deals

Vivo Y91 and Vivo Y91i price cut in India: Features, specifications and more

Smart TVs with LED displays under Rs 15,000

Top Products

Smart TVs with LED displays under Rs 15,000

Redmi K30 will be powered by a MediaTek SoC

News

Redmi K30 will be powered by a MediaTek SoC

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite battery capacity leaked

Redmi K30 will be powered by a MediaTek SoC

TikTok unveils Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 smartphone

OnePlus 6, 6T Android 10 update rollout begins

Instagram wants to be a shopping platform and tap into creators

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Google Messages RCS: How to enable this on any Android smartphone

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile season 10 is coming on November 10

Gaming

PUBG Mobile season 10 is coming on November 10
Delhi to host PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019

Gaming

Delhi to host PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019
PUBG Mobile Season 10 battle pass, skins, and details leaked

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 10 battle pass, skins, and details leaked
Call of Duty: Mobile offering free upgrade to automatic rifle for Halloween

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile offering free upgrade to automatic rifle for Halloween
PUBG Mobile launches a new anti-cheat detection system

Gaming

PUBG Mobile launches a new anti-cheat detection system

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon India एयर प्यूरीफायर और पॉल्यूशन मास्क पर दे रहा है 50% तक का डिस्काउंट

Vivo Y91 और Vivo Y91i की कीमतों में कटौती, जानें नई कीमत और फीचर्स

WhatsApp Fingerprint Lock Feature को 1 मिनट से कम में करें एक्टीवेट, ये हैं 5 स्टेप्स

Xiaomi Redmi K30 स्मार्टफोन में 5G सपोर्ट के साथ होगा मीडियाटेक चिपसेट

Delhi odd-even स्कीम हुई Live : टाइमिंग, नियम और पेनल्टी से ऐसे बचें

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite battery capacity leaked
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite battery capacity leaked
Redmi K30 will be powered by a MediaTek SoC

News

Redmi K30 will be powered by a MediaTek SoC
TikTok unveils Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 smartphone

News

TikTok unveils Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 smartphone
OnePlus 6, 6T Android 10 update rollout begins

News

OnePlus 6, 6T Android 10 update rollout begins
Instagram wants to be a shopping platform and tap into creators

News

Instagram wants to be a shopping platform and tap into creators