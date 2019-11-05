comscore PUBG Mobile Season 10 leak reveals new character and skins
PUBG Mobile Season 10 leak reveals new character and skins

In two new latest videos the leaks show a new character called Sara.

  Published: November 5, 2019 12:12 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Season 10

There’s a new PUBG Mobile Season 10 coming which has been confirmed on Twitter. The official PUBG Mobile handle has tweeted that the new Season 10 is coming on November 9. The tweet reads, “Coming November 9, Royale Pass Season 10 arrives! New theme, new items, and all new Missions, are you ready?” It also comes with a photo a death box that seems to have a carving that confirms the leaks we’ve had until this point.

PUBG Mobile season 10: Leaked details

These new leaks come from Mr Ghost Gaming on YouTube and it includes a lot of things like the Royale Pass, skins, emotes, new weapons and vehicles. The new season will be called ‘Fury of the Wasteland’ and the visuals are reminiscent of Mad Max-ish world. The price of the Elite Royale Pass is expected to be 600UC while the Elite Plus would be 1800UC. This is usual and does not seem to have changed from the previous seasons.

In two new latest videos the leaks show a new character called Sara. This new character will feature a specific animation and cosmetic items. Besides this the new video outlines new emotes. There is a new Wanderer skin for the M416 which can evolve to look better as well.

The rewards of the new Royale pass would include a new parachute skin and a new M249 skin. Besides these there are a lot of clothing and weapon skins that are desert themed. There’s a new wasteland themed M416 and Pan skin along with a lot of new emotes and avatar frames. Some of the costumes that have been leaked include the Apocalypse Guardian Set, Desert Trooper Set, Snowflake Girl Set, Irradiated Frog Set for PUBG Mobile Season 10.

We will soon be getting a new weapon called the MP5K which is already available on PC and console as part of the PUBG Mobile Beta Update 0.15.5. This is an SMG that uses 9mm bullets and can be equipped with a stock, mag, sight and grip. There’s a new Vikendi exclusive vehicle being added called the Zima which is a 4-wheel drive and makes it easier to drive in the snow. This vehicle provides a lot of traction in the snow for off-roading which other vehicles cannot on Vikendi. Besides this we are also getting a new map in the TDM mode called The Ruins.

