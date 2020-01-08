comscore PUBG Mobile Season 11 name and release date out
PUBG Mobile Season 11 Royale Pass name and release date out

This comes from a tweet from the official Twitter handle of PUBG Mobile.

  Published: January 8, 2020 9:59 AM IST
The upcoming PUBG Mobile Season 11 will apparently come with update 0.16.5. A previous leak video made by Mr Ghost Gaming suggested that the new update will bring the Season 11 of the game and is set to drop soon. And now we have official word that Season 11 begins on January 10. This comes from a tweet from the official Twitter handle of PUBG Mobile. The new Season 11 Royale Pass is called Operation Tomorrow.

The current season 10 is coming to an end this week with the new update with the new update release following it along with the new content. The new content includes new skins and cosmetics along with some changes to the menus and winter specials. And now we have our first official look of Season 11, albeit it’s just a teaser image. The image shows a robotic hand holding an AWM aiming it at Vikendi during night time.

The words Season 11 have a Tron like effect in the background. This confirms that the next Season will probably be themed after robots. This was posted from the official PUBG Mobile Twitter handle with the caption “Take aim at your enemies in Royal Pass Season 11: Operation Tomorrow, it arrives January 10. The battle for the future is about to begin!”

The previous leak videos have showcased the Ace tier rewards which include a new parachute, and a new diamond reward which is a skin for a the MK-14. The Gold tier outfit rewards have been showcased as well. The AKM gets a Glacier Lab skin which makes the whole gun look like it’s made from ice. The video showcases the new lobby of the game which has got a winter makeover. There’s a new Angry Bird finish, and new skins for vehicles as well, and new winter themed clothing.

There’s a new AWM skin incoming, along with other outfits. The loadout system for the TDM mode has also been changed which will now allow players to predetermine their loadout. And one great addition to this update. Which is players will now be able to download the files for the different modes. This means that if they don’t want to play a particular mode they need not download it.

his will be of particular use for those that have little memory space and data as well. This ought to make the game lighter with less resources to parse. As for the map changes for winter, Georgopol now apparently has a small island south of it that has winter theme. You can check out the leak video here.

  Published Date: January 8, 2020 9:59 AM IST

