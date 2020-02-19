comscore PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass leaks with rewards
PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass leaks with rewards

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass was leaked a while back and now we have a comprehensive look at the rewards.

  • Published: February 19, 2020 1:43 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Season 12 leaks

There are new leaks out from Mr Ghost Gaming which show the PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass. Besides this there will be 11 new emotes being added to the game for the next season. The devs will also apparently introduce upgradable skins for the M416, Groza, Scar-L and M762. There are some new skins for the Dacia coming in as well with this pass. The other rewards would include a new frame that goes with the theme of the season.

Some of the characters are teased as well and the theme this time around clearly has a cyberpunk influence to it. There are skins for the different kinds of helmets coming as well. Even the grenades are getting a skin this time around. The PP-Bizon is getting a couple of new skins as well. There are some new headgears coming in as well which would make the heads of the characters look like colorful televisions. There’s a new backpack skin being added as well.

PUBG Mobile Season 12 outfits have been teased as well which have a cat theme along with some cyberpunk elements. There are a couple of card themed costumes coming as well. There’s a new crate being added to the game to celebrate the second anniversary of the game in March. There are some new sprays coming this time too which include a plane, a roasting chicken and a cake.

PUBG Mobile update 0.17.0 might introduce a new character called Carlo

PUBG Mobile update 0.17.0 might introduce a new character called Carlo

The bike in the game will also be getting an evolving theme which will have three different stages. The anniversary crate contents have been teased too. Previously we reported about a character called Carlo coming to the game and we get a view of him as well. This would be similar to the character named Sara that was introduced last year. Sara has special abilities that can be used in the EvoGround modes. Carlo is expected to have some uses of his own.

  • Published Date: February 19, 2020 1:43 PM IST

