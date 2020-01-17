comscore PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass rewards leaked
PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass rewards leaked

The last leak from Mr Ghost Gaming showed that the next PUBG Mobile update might bring Death Cam and Extreme Cold mode.

  • Published: January 17, 2020 12:27 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass

We recently spoke about what changes we might expect soon and now PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass rewards have leaked. The last leak from Mr Ghost Gaming showed that the next update might bring Death Cam and Extreme Cold mode. And this new video shows what rewards and the Season 12 Royale Pass might look like. The Season 12 Royale Pass will also celebrate the second anniversary of the game. The Royale Pass is called ‘2gether we play’ and it people buying it will also get 600UC.

There will be purchase bonus skins as well which will be a part of the second anniversary sale. It will also offer a kind of cyber cat costume. There will also be a new character introduced this time. A lucky draw is also expected to offer a Scar-L skin. Besides these there are other skins that are part of the new theme along with other rewards for the profile.

The upcoming PUBG Mobile update 0.17.0 could also apparently bring some new content. This includes a new Death Cam and Extreme Cold mode. The beta version of PUBG Mobile update 0.17.0 is apparently out in China already and Mr. Ghost Gaming has made a new video teasing the new features in the next update. The major new features being included is the Death Cam and and Extreme Cold mode. He also mentions that the devs have not added Erangel 2.0 yet, but there are some minor changes in the map.

The Death Cam is already available on PC and console and shows the players how the enemy killed them. This is a helpful tool that allows players to ascertain if the enemy was hacking. It also helps players to understand what they could have done better. The other addition is the Extreme Cold Mode which is similar to the Darkest Night mode but instead of zombies players will be attacked by cold. After the match begins, players will have a limited time to collect food and branches to make fire and survive the cold night.

  Published Date: January 17, 2020 12:27 PM IST

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass rewards leaked

Gaming

