PUBG Mobile Season 13 set to arrive on May 13

The new PUBG Mobile update is set to bring the Toy Playground Royale Pass on May 13.

  • Published: May 10, 2020 4:40 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Season 13 royale pass

The new PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update with Season 13 is finally went live on the main PUBG Mobile last week. Tencent Games released the new update which brings the Mad Miramar update along with the Golden Mirado, reworked Win 94, P90 weapon, canted sight and other things. The new update weighs 1.74GB and can be downloaded from the store. The new update is set to bring the Toy Playground Royale Pass on May 13. Also Read - PUBG Mobile to hold a 24-hour live-stream event for Sandstorm; disables account unlinking feature

Miramar is the second map to be added to PUBG and has remained the same since. The map has been updated on the PC version of the game last year. And this new update seems to bring those changes to the PUBG Mobile version of the map as well. The the devs have also updated the results screen UI. It is set to feature some statistics about the guns used as well as the most damage caused to different target areas of the body. The Golden Mirado skin which was introduced to PUBG PC a while back is coming to PUBG Mobile as well. Only one Golden Mirado will spawn on Miramar. Also Read - PUBG Mobile wants you to teach you mother to play for this Mother's Day

A video posted on Twitter shows some of the reworks done to the Miramar map. This includes the new Ruins locale along with a new Race Track. There’s also a new Oasis region to the north of the map. Besides the new Golden Mirado the devs have also added a 2.7x Scope to Win94 as well. This will make the weapon more versatile and easier to use. Also Read - PUBG Mobile brings Carton Rangers to the game with rewards

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update is now live with Mad Miramar, Golden Mirado

Also Read

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update is now live with Mad Miramar, Golden Mirado

The Canted Sight attachment has also been introduced with this Mad Miramar update. The Canted Sight helps players attach a scope along with it which means that guns can be used for long and short ranges at the same time. A new gun, which is the P90 SMG is making its way to the Arena Mode. Vending machines are also being added to the game which will drop painkillers and energy drinks. There is also a Cheer Park feature being added. All the details and the patch notes can be found here.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 10, 2020 4:40 PM IST

