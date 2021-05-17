PUBG Mobile Season 19 update: Traverse Royale Pass, rewards, download APK, and more

PUBG Mobile Season 19 global version has finally hit the servers. The latest update brings several features including new cosmetic items, weapon skins, emotes, and the latest Season 19 Traverse Royale Pass. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Developer Krafton confirms pre-registration date of Battlegrounds Mobile India

As per reports ranks of all players will be reset once the Season 19 in-game patch update is downloaded, and players will be able to unlock various in-game rewards. Also Read - PUBG Mobile global: What happens now if you install it in India via VPN and open it?

PUBG Mobile Season 19 update: Traverse Royale Pass release time, rewards, Godzilla theme in Erangel map, and more

PUBG Mobile Season 19 Royale Pass release is in the offing. The Traverse Royale Pass begins on May 17 at 2 AM UTC, i.e., 7:30 AM IST. The new RP brings a bunch of exclusive themed rewards like Wonderland-AKM, Insect Queen Set, Insect Queen-Mini14, among others. As per reports, once the latest RP commences, players will be able to upgrade to Elite Pass for 600 UC and Elite Pass Plus for 1800 UC. As for the rewards, leaked reports suggest that the Season 19 Traverse Royale Pass will offer Garden Observer Headpiece, General Beetle emote, Ancient Vine Finish, Gemstone Scarab Backpack, etc. Notably, the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update is heavily inspired by Godzilla vs Kong movie. There is a Godzilla theme in the Erangel map, Kong theme in Sanhok, and Mecha Godzilla theme in Livik. Other upgrades include- Titans Strike, new shooting mode: OTS (over the shoulder), new Coupe RB vehicle, and basic performance improvements. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Game to feature Sanhok Map, launch tipped for June

PUBG Mobile Season 19 update: How to download APK file without VPN?

Unlike the previous updates, the latest Season 19 update hasn’t been made available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store yet. But there is a simple workaround that players can try. It is worth mentioning that PUBG Mobile is banned in India and players in the region are strictly advised now to download the game on their device. On that note, Krafton has announced an Indian-centric Battlegrounds Mobile India, and pre-registration for the game will begin on May 18. That aside, here’s how you can install the latest PUBG Mobile Season 19 update on your device.

Step 1- First up download the APK and OBB (data) here.

Step 2- Once the download is complete, open file manager on your device and navigate the APK file of the game.

Step 3- Once found, tap the APK file and install the game.

Step 4- After the installation process of the APK file is complete, move the OBB file to Android > OBB > com.pubg.mobile.

Step 5- Now open the game and you will find a small-sized in-game update.

Step 6- The update will start downloading automatically.

Step 7- Once the download completes, reboot the game, and then log in with your account and the Royale Pass section of the game will get unlocked.