PUBG Mobile Season 7 details leaked; Royal Pass rewards, Skorpion pistol, new costumes and more

Mobile battle royale game PUBG Mobile is all set to get a new Royale Pass as the sixth season is coming to an end this week. The seventh season all set to begin next week. Like last time there have been leaks with details about the upcoming season 7 as well. And it is assumed that the new season will go live with the new content on May 16 like it did the last time around. The new details that have come to light have been courtesy to a YouTube video from Mr. Ghost Gaming which mentions specific details about what we would see in the upcoming season with visuals.

Like last time players will get 100 PR points as reward on buying the Royale Pass and get to choose between two outfits when they reach Royale Pass level 100 which are the Urban Scavenger or Assault Squad. These outfits are very similar to the special outfits that were released last time around and may point to the theme that Tencent Games is looking at this year. Besides these there will also be special outfits, and weapon skins for the AKM, Kar98, level 1 and 3 helmets, parachutes and others.

The highlight of the RP this time around could be the new flight trail of the aircraft along with parachute trail reward which will have a new pink color. There is also a black airplane skin which will probably have the smoke trail feature. According to reports, the devs may be looking to add a new system to the Royal Pass called RP EZ Mission License which could include weekly challenge missions, and some rewards.

A new ranking system was also spotted in the video that will give medals. And last but not the least, a new weapon called the Skorpion is also in the list of things that might be added this season. The Skorpion is a pistol that uses 9mm ammo, has a large magazine and can be equipped with a stock, extended drum mag, suppressor and a foregrip. This deadly pistol is equivalent to an UZI in terms of fire rate and damage.