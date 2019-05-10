comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile Season 7 details leaked; Royal Pass rewards, Skorpion pistol, new costumes and more
News

PUBG Mobile Season 7 details leaked; Royal Pass rewards, Skorpion pistol, new costumes and more

Gaming

Tencent Games is all set to introduce a new Royale Pass as we are about to see season 6 end and step into season 7. The new Royale Pass is much like the previous one and comes with a bunch of new rewards.

  • Published: May 10, 2019 10:38 AM IST
PUBG Mobile season 7 leak

Mobile battle royale game PUBG Mobile is all set to get a new Royale Pass as the sixth season is coming to an end this week. The seventh season all set to begin next week. Like last time there have been leaks with details about the upcoming season 7 as well. And it is assumed that the new season will go live with the new content on May 16 like it did the last time around. The new details that have come to light have been courtesy to a YouTube video from Mr. Ghost Gaming which mentions specific details about what we would see in the upcoming season with visuals.

Like last time players will get 100 PR points as reward on buying the Royale Pass and get to choose between two outfits when they reach Royale Pass level 100 which are the Urban Scavenger or Assault Squad. These outfits are very similar to the special outfits that were released last time around and may point to the theme that Tencent Games is looking at this year. Besides these there will also be special outfits, and weapon skins for the AKM, Kar98, level 1 and 3 helmets, parachutes and others.

PUBG Mobile introduces Bahubali outfit called 'The Great Indian Warrior Outfit'

Also Read

PUBG Mobile introduces Bahubali outfit called 'The Great Indian Warrior Outfit'

The highlight of the RP this time around could be the new flight trail of the aircraft along with parachute trail reward which will have a new pink color. There is also a black airplane skin which will probably have the smoke trail feature. According to reports, the devs may be looking to add a new system to the Royal Pass called RP EZ Mission License which could include weekly challenge missions, and some rewards.

Watch: Android Q How to install

A new ranking system was also spotted in the video that will give medals. And last but not the least, a new weapon called the Skorpion is also in the list of things that might be added this season. The Skorpion is a pistol that uses 9mm ammo, has a large magazine and can be equipped with a stock, extended drum mag, suppressor and a foregrip. This deadly pistol is equivalent to an UZI in terms of fire rate and damage.

  • Published Date: May 10, 2019 10:38 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Google Camera update with Time Lapse mode rolling out to older Pixel devices
News
Google Camera update with Time Lapse mode rolling out to older Pixel devices
Google's music streaming platforms have 15 million subscribers

News

Google's music streaming platforms have 15 million subscribers

Oppo Reno may launch on May 28 in India

News

Oppo Reno may launch on May 28 in India

Google honors Lucy Wills with a doodle

News

Google honors Lucy Wills with a doodle

Google Pixel 4 series to come with next-generation Google Assistant

News

Google Pixel 4 series to come with next-generation Google Assistant

Sponsored

Most Popular

Sony WH-XB700 Review

Jabra Move Style Edition Review

Oppo A1k Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Hands on and First Impressions

Nokia 4.2 Review

Lenovo Ego smartwatch launched in India

Google Camera update with Time Lapse mode rolling out to older Pixel devices

Google's music streaming platforms have 15 million subscribers

Oppo Reno may launch on May 28 in India

Google honors Lucy Wills with a doodle

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile Season 7 details leaked

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 7 details leaked
Apex Legends is coming to mobile

Gaming

Apex Legends is coming to mobile
Tencent replaces PUBG in China with Game for Peace

Gaming

Tencent replaces PUBG in China with Game for Peace
PUBG Mobile introduces Bahubali outfit

Gaming

PUBG Mobile introduces Bahubali outfit
4 in 10 Indians want ban on PUBG: Study

News

4 in 10 Indians want ban on PUBG: Study

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo भारत में जल्द लॉन्च करेगी Reno सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन

इन Apple iPhone डिवाइस पर मिल रहा है 12 हजार रुपये तक का कैशबैक, यहां से खरीदें

Asus ZenFone 6 स्मार्टफोन 48MP कैमरा, 5,000mAh की बैटरी और Snapdragon 855 SoC के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Google की Apple को टक्कर: iPhone से Google Pixel 3a और Pixel 3a XL पर स्विच करने पर मिल रहे हैं 42 हजार रुपये

Google Doodle: English haematologist Lucy Wills की याद में बनाया गया डूडल

News

Lenovo Ego smartwatch launched in India
News
Lenovo Ego smartwatch launched in India
Google Camera update with Time Lapse mode rolling out to older Pixel devices

News

Google Camera update with Time Lapse mode rolling out to older Pixel devices
Google's music streaming platforms have 15 million subscribers

News

Google's music streaming platforms have 15 million subscribers
Oppo Reno may launch on May 28 in India

News

Oppo Reno may launch on May 28 in India
Google honors Lucy Wills with a doodle

News

Google honors Lucy Wills with a doodle