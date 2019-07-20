PUBG Mobile Season 8: Best features

PUBG Mobile developer Tencent Games released PUBG Mobile update v0.13.5 with Royale Pass Season 8 this week. The new PUBG Mobile update packs a lot of new features along with the Royale Pass. The patch notes of the same have also been released and can be read here. One of the biggest additions this time is a new SMG weapon called PP-19 Bizon. The new season has been themed after oceans and beaches. The rewards are themed similarly and owners of the pass can participate in Summer Carnival event. We will be taking a look at the best features released this time around.

Best features of PUBG Mobile Season 8

PP-19 Bizon

PUBG Mobile‘s latest season brings a new SMG to the game with the largest magazine yet. Because of the unique drum magazine that runs along the barrel, this doesn’t support magazine or grip attachments. However, the weapon has high firing stability built-in, which allows for low recoil even without a grip. The Bizon is quiet but deadly 9mm submachine gun. It is best suited for quick but accurate sparring in close-range. But keep in mind that it comes with a bit of a kick.

HDR mode

The HDR mode has been teased since most of us can remember, with PUBG Mobile promising its inclusion for almost a year. The new PUBG Mobile update 0.13.5 comes with a new HDR option that will deliver better visual details and smoother gameplay experience, this mode is made for users playing on devices suitable for high-end graphics support.

Rating Protection Card

Probably the most exciting introduction in this patch is the introduction of the ‘Rating Protection Card’. This inclusion shields players from rating deductions when users are pushing rank. That effectively means that users can now maintain their ratings while they rank up in the tougher tiers of the season. No rating will be deducted while the card is active (players must activate the card before every match), however, the card’s ability is limited to Crown tier or below (it is advisable to reach Crown I tier and then enable this card). The card will come in two types, determined either by duration or the number of uses.

Power of the Ocean – Water themed outfits and skins

The new season will also come with the latest line of fashion accessories and gun decals based on various pop culture references associated with the ocean/sea like Finding Nemo hoodie. The outfits also include a bright colored clownfish suit which comes with a cute little tail. Moving on to gun skins: Shark’s Bite which is a DP28 finish, has painted Shark teeth on the barrel and a shark tail butt finish. Maybe one of the most prized outfits of this season would be the Bronze Armor, with gold, black and white inline. Only players who reach the coveted 100 RP status will be eligible for this.

Tier Transfer

The update also brings some good news for new players and intermittent users. As part of the latest amendment to the Tier transfer rules, starting from season 8, tiers below Gold are transferred as-is to the next season. That implies that Silver and Bronze players will maintain their current tier as they move into the new season.

Collaborations

Coming up this season, PUBG Mobile will have several crossover events and summer events. To begin with, PUBG Mobile brings back some crowd favorites, introducing the new PMCO song by Alan Walker and BAPE x PUBG Mobile collaboration will be rolled out this August.