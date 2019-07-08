comscore PUBG Mobile: Season 8 Beta version out, here's how to download
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile: Season 8 Beta version out, here's how to download
News

PUBG Mobile: Season 8 Beta version out, here's how to download

Gaming

PUBG Mobile's upcoming update is now live in the beta version of the game and it can be downloaded and played right now.

  • Published: July 8, 2019 10:13 AM IST
PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 8

PUBG Mobile developer Tencent Games have just launched their next update with Royale Pass Season 8 in beta. The company has not revealed when the launch of the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 8 will be for the main server. However, as previously reported, details of the changes in new update has surfaced online. According to reports, Tencent Games is likely to launch a new Deep Sea UAZ skin. The new season is also bringing new exclusive cosmetic items for those that reach RP 100 rank. Other changes include upcoming new emotes. All these rewards will obviously depend on the tier that a player has purchased in the upgrade section.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 8 Elite Upgrade details

As previously noted, the upcoming version of the Royale Pass will be available in two different versions. “Elite”, the first one amounting to 600UC and Elite Upgrade Plus which amounts to 1,800 UC. According to the leaked videos detailing changes in upcoming update, gamers will get access to rare outfits, and 600UC (in-game currency). Other new things include Bronze Armor, Shark’s Bite – DP28, Delta Squad Set, above mentioned Swamp Horror -SLR, Shells on the Shore, and more.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 8 Elite Upgrade Plus details

Purchasing and subscribing to the Royale Pass Season 8 Elite Upgrade Plus gives the gamer benefits worth 10,000 for the first time. In addition to this, players also get access to weekly Elite Missions, Scarlet Horror – SCAR-L weapon, 100 paid rewards, and Deep Sea UAZ. Last but not least, other new features include emotes like the Spawn Island Line Dance, and Triumphant victory emotes. Other rewards include Bloody Tide Helmet and 25 more ranks.

PUBG Lite First Impressions: A mix of PUBG Mobile and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Also Read

PUBG Lite First Impressions: A mix of PUBG Mobile and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 8 details

The upcoming season will also port a tagline called “Power of the Ocean”. This is supposed to be an Ocean themed season meant to celebrate the first year of the Royale Pass. To be more exact, the Ocean theme is also likely to feature pirates. The teasers also indicate that players can try and get their hands on past rewards with the help of Ocean Treasures. Noted gamer Mr. Gost Gaming was the first to sport these rewards and changes in the upcoming update.

WATCH: Season 8 Royale Pass All Rewards & Emotes List Pubg Mobile

PUBG Mobile Season 8 Beta: How to download

PUBG Mobile developers have officially released the beta version of the upcoming update.

– Download the PUBG Mobile Beta from the given links

(Android: https://filecdn.igamecj.com/fclient/download.html)

(iOS: https://testflight.apple.com/join/MHHbkKaM)

– Once the file is downloaded, open File Manager of your phone

– Navigate to download folder

– Click on downloaded file (Android_CE130_No49_0.13.4.11140_Shipping_Google_CE.signed.shell.apk)

– Allow your phone to install from unknown sources by navigating to Settings>Safety and Privacy> Install apps from unknown sources

– Wait for the installation to complete and run PUBG Mobile beta app and Sign In using Guest account

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 8, 2019 10:13 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Airtel 4G hotspot device available with Rs 1,000 cashback
thumb-img
News
Apple Store could soon become a reality in India
thumb-img
News
Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Comparison
thumb-img
Deals
Xiaomi Mi Days Sale Top 10 offers

Editor's Pick

Sony Xperia 20 render leaks ahead of IFA 2019 launch
News
Sony Xperia 20 render leaks ahead of IFA 2019 launch
PUBG Mobile: Season 8 Beta version out, here's how to download

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Season 8 Beta version out, here's how to download

Honor Band 5 officially teased, likely to launch soon

News

Honor Band 5 officially teased, likely to launch soon

Realme C1 now receiving stable Android 9 Pie update in India

News

Realme C1 now receiving stable Android 9 Pie update in India

HongmengOS is faster than Android and macOS

News

HongmengOS is faster than Android and macOS

Most Popular

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

Sony Xperia 20 render leaks ahead of IFA 2019 launch

Honor Band 5 officially teased, likely to launch soon

Realme C1 now receiving stable Android 9 Pie update in India

HongmengOS is faster than Android and macOS

Airtel 4G hotspot device available with Rs 1,000 cashback

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile: Season 8 Beta version out, here's how to download

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Season 8 Beta version out, here's how to download
PUBG Lite First Impressions

Gaming

PUBG Lite First Impressions
PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 8 details leaked

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 8 details leaked
How to avoid PUBG Mobile account ban?

Gaming

How to avoid PUBG Mobile account ban?
PUBG Lite Beta is now live in India

Gaming

PUBG Lite Beta is now live in India

हिंदी समाचार

Pakistani न्यूज एंकर Apple Inc को समझ बैठी सेब, ट्विटर पर यूजर्स ने की खिंचाई

Airtel अपने 4G Hotspot ग्राहकों को दे रहा है 1,000 रुपये का कैशबैक, ऐसे मिलेगा यह कैशबैक

Huami Amazfit Bip Lite smartwatch 45 दिनों की बैटरी लाइफ के साथ लॉन्च

Samsung ने लॉन्च किया Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) टैबलेट, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Honor ने लेटेस्ट फिटनेस ट्रैकर Honor Band 5 किया टीज, डिजाइन और स्पेसिफिकेशंस का हुआ खुलासा

News

Sony Xperia 20 render leaks ahead of IFA 2019 launch
News
Sony Xperia 20 render leaks ahead of IFA 2019 launch
Honor Band 5 officially teased, likely to launch soon

News

Honor Band 5 officially teased, likely to launch soon
Realme C1 now receiving stable Android 9 Pie update in India

News

Realme C1 now receiving stable Android 9 Pie update in India
HongmengOS is faster than Android and macOS

News

HongmengOS is faster than Android and macOS
Airtel 4G hotspot device available with Rs 1,000 cashback

News

Airtel 4G hotspot device available with Rs 1,000 cashback