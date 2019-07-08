PUBG Mobile: Season 8 Beta version out, here's how to download

PUBG Mobile developer Tencent Games have just launched their next update with Royale Pass Season 8 in beta. The company has not revealed when the launch of the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 8 will be for the main server. However, as previously reported, details of the changes in new update has surfaced online. According to reports, Tencent Games is likely to launch a new Deep Sea UAZ skin. The new season is also bringing new exclusive cosmetic items for those that reach RP 100 rank. Other changes include upcoming new emotes. All these rewards will obviously depend on the tier that a player has purchased in the upgrade section.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 8 Elite Upgrade details

As previously noted, the upcoming version of the Royale Pass will be available in two different versions. “Elite”, the first one amounting to 600UC and Elite Upgrade Plus which amounts to 1,800 UC. According to the leaked videos detailing changes in upcoming update, gamers will get access to rare outfits, and 600UC (in-game currency). Other new things include Bronze Armor, Shark’s Bite – DP28, Delta Squad Set, above mentioned Swamp Horror -SLR, Shells on the Shore, and more.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 8 Elite Upgrade Plus details

Purchasing and subscribing to the Royale Pass Season 8 Elite Upgrade Plus gives the gamer benefits worth 10,000 for the first time. In addition to this, players also get access to weekly Elite Missions, Scarlet Horror – SCAR-L weapon, 100 paid rewards, and Deep Sea UAZ. Last but not least, other new features include emotes like the Spawn Island Line Dance, and Triumphant victory emotes. Other rewards include Bloody Tide Helmet and 25 more ranks.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 8 details

The upcoming season will also port a tagline called “Power of the Ocean”. This is supposed to be an Ocean themed season meant to celebrate the first year of the Royale Pass. To be more exact, the Ocean theme is also likely to feature pirates. The teasers also indicate that players can try and get their hands on past rewards with the help of Ocean Treasures. Noted gamer Mr. Gost Gaming was the first to sport these rewards and changes in the upcoming update.

WATCH: Season 8 Royale Pass All Rewards & Emotes List Pubg Mobile

PUBG Mobile Season 8 Beta: How to download

PUBG Mobile developers have officially released the beta version of the upcoming update.

– Download the PUBG Mobile Beta from the given links

(Android: https://filecdn.igamecj.com/fclient/download.html)

(iOS: https://testflight.apple.com/join/MHHbkKaM)

– Once the file is downloaded, open File Manager of your phone

– Navigate to download folder

– Click on downloaded file (Android_CE130_No49_0.13.4.11140_Shipping_Google_CE.signed.shell.apk)

– Allow your phone to install from unknown sources by navigating to Settings>Safety and Privacy> Install apps from unknown sources

– Wait for the installation to complete and run PUBG Mobile beta app and Sign In using Guest account