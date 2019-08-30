comscore PUBG Mobile Season 9 content leak shows new outfit, Kar98k skin
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile Season 9 content leak shows new outfit, Kar98k skin
News

PUBG Mobile Season 9 content leak shows new outfit, Kar98k skin

Gaming

From what the video shows, we may see a whole new outfit for the new PUBG Mobile Season 9.

  • Published: August 30, 2019 5:19 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Season 9 outfit

Earlier we spoke about the new weapons and vehicles that are expected in the upcoming PUBG Mobile Season 9. And now in a new video Mr Ghost Gaming has teased new visual content for the upcoming season. From what the video shows, we may see a whole new outfit for the new season 9 which is a grey and blue hoodie, black and blue pants and boots. Besides these two there is a new Season 9 Ace Parachute Skin and a Kar98k one.

We previously reported that the new PUBG Mobile update 0.14.5 that may be hitting the servers soon. From the looks of it, this will be a Vikendi focused update that will bring some special items. The new update might hit the servers on September 12 from the leak. The contents of this update are nothing new and are already available in PUBG PC. But then again, that is the case with almost all the updates that come to the mobile version of the game.

The new PUBG Mobile update 0.14.5 will introduce players to a new weapon, the MP5K Submachine Gun, Canted Sight, Zima and Snowbike vehicle, and possibly a new mode.

PUBG Mobile update 0.14.5: Details

MP5K SMG

The new weapon MP5K is a sub-machine gun chambered for 9mm ammunition which will be exclusive to Vikendi and will replace the Vector on that map. While the firing mechanics of the MP5K are similar to those of the Vector, it boasts a higher per bullet damage, but with a lower overall firing rate and DPS. This SMG also has a higher magazine capacity than the Vector, starting at 30 rounds by default with 40 rounds in an extended magazine.

Canted Sight

The other addition to the game this time as expected is the Canted Sight, which is a special sight accessory that can be equipped with a secondary scope. Canted Sight can be used with all the weapons that support scopes. This will be a secondary sight to a weapon for close range.

Tencent Games shares PUBG Mobile ban list of cheaters for August 20 to 26

Also Read

Tencent Games shares PUBG Mobile ban list of cheaters for August 20 to 26

Zima

The new Zima, will be replacing the UAZs that was available on Vikendi. It won’t have perfect control on Vikendi’s snowy plains, however the 4×4 Zima is much easier to manoeuver compared to other vehicles. While the Zima is relatively slow, it has high durability making it ideal for combat situations.

Snowbike

The motorcycle on Vikendi map will now be replaced by a new vehicle called Snowbike, and this looks essentially like a motorcycle that has swapped its wheels for snow sleds. This will move faster than the snowmobile does but is more fragile and can be destroyed quite easily.

New survival mode on PUBG Mobile update 0.14.5

There may be a new survival mode coming to the game with the new update where players will have to hunt and build fires to not freeze.

We will bring more details about the upcoming update as soon as we get more.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 30, 2019 5:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple to open its first store in Mumbai, to invest Rs 1,000 crore in retail in India: Report
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z now available on pre-order in India
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2 series launched in India

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition renders leak
News
OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition renders leak
LG Display completes $4.2 billion OLED factory in China

News

LG Display completes $4.2 billion OLED factory in China

Leaked iPhone 11 case render hints at repositioned Apple logo

News

Leaked iPhone 11 case render hints at repositioned Apple logo

PUBG Mobile Season 9 content leak shows new outfit, Kar98k skin

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 9 content leak shows new outfit, Kar98k skin

Black Shark 10,000mAh power bank launched: Price and other details

News

Black Shark 10,000mAh power bank launched: Price and other details

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2 First Impressions

Realme XT First Impressions

Realme 5 Review

OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition renders leak

LG Display completes $4.2 billion OLED factory in China

Leaked iPhone 11 case render hints at repositioned Apple logo

Black Shark 10,000mAh power bank launched: Price and other details

Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile Season 9 content leak shows new outfit, Kar98k skin

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 9 content leak shows new outfit, Kar98k skin
Guess what Steam will be called in China

Gaming

Guess what Steam will be called in China
Tencent Games shares PUBG Mobile ban list of cheaters for August 20 to 26

Gaming

Tencent Games shares PUBG Mobile ban list of cheaters for August 20 to 26
PUBG Mobile Seven Seas update: Here's a look at the new pirate themed sets

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Seven Seas update: Here's a look at the new pirate themed sets
PUBG Mobile update 0.14.5 with Season 9 might arrive on September 12

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update 0.14.5 with Season 9 might arrive on September 12

हिंदी समाचार

गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन कंपनी Black Shark ने 10,000mAh वाला पावर बैंक किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Realme 5 Pro स्मार्टफोन 4 सितंबर को सेल पर आएगा

Amazon Fab Phones Fest का आज आखिरी दिन, Xiaomi Mi A3, Galaxy M30 समेत इन सभी स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील्स

Infinity by Harman : हरमन ने भारत में लॉन्च किया नया लाइफस्टायल ऑडियो ब्रांड Infinity

Nokia 2.1 को मिलने लगा अगस्त सिक्योरिटी अपडेट, पहले से बदल जाएगा स्मार्टफोन चलाने का एक्सपीरिएंस


News

OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition renders leak
News
OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition renders leak
LG Display completes $4.2 billion OLED factory in China

News

LG Display completes $4.2 billion OLED factory in China
Leaked iPhone 11 case render hints at repositioned Apple logo

News

Leaked iPhone 11 case render hints at repositioned Apple logo
Black Shark 10,000mAh power bank launched: Price and other details

News

Black Shark 10,000mAh power bank launched: Price and other details
Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100

News

Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100