PUBG Mobile season 9 release date announced

Devs at PUBG Mobile have announced the new update release on Twitter.

  • Updated: September 9, 2019 9:41 AM IST
PUBG Mobile Season 9

We previously announced that the PUBG Mobile season 9 0.14.5 update and what we could expect as leaks. And now the devs at PUBG Mobile have announced that the new update drops on September 13 in a tweet. As for the several leaks about the upcoming update, here’s everything we know that may be coming to the game. To start off, there will be a new Royale Pass for Season 9, that seems to be themed after warriors. As usual it will have 100RP rewards. The upcoming season name seems to be ‘Warriors Unite’. Mr Ghost Gaming has leaked some items that we may see in the next update.

Royale Pass 9: Details

The exclusive Royale Pass sets and skins that we will get for PUBG Mobile season 9 are The Observer Set, Infected Grizzly M249, The Observer Cover, Infected Grizzly Dacia, Draconian Champion set and weapons. There may be new avatar frames coming in the upcoming update. Besides we will get new parachute, bags, helmets, and other skins. There will probably be new emotes coming as well.

PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 update: New Mode

We previously saw a leak with helicopters on the ground in PUBG Mobile. But now it seems these helicopters will not just be stationary and flyable. The gameplay in the video seems to show a specific mode where players can find special loot crates. These loot crates are underground, and will rise up to the surface if the players seem to meet certain conditions. These crates have a huge halo showing their position. The contents of this loot box is amazing to say the least. It comes with grenade launchers, miniguns, and RPGs, plus this new update seems to have the Deagle pistol. The Deagle pistol is yet to hit PUBG Mobile, but is already available on PUBG PC and console versions of the game.

  • Published Date: September 9, 2019 9:39 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 9, 2019 9:41 AM IST

