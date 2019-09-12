PUBG Mobile Season 9 Royale Pass official details out

We are ready for PUBG Mobile season 9 to drop tomorrow and prior to it there are some official notes out. These new details are about what the new Royale Pass and the season has to offer to the players. It says that PUBG Mobile is looking to ‘unite warriors from all over the globe’ with the next content update. Players can get the all-new Royale Pass Season 9 and receive exclusive warrior-themed wardrobe, gear and more. The new Royale Pass will also feature additional challenges, events and rewards. This will include a chance to win a journey to PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019 Fall Splits Global Finals, are also part of the free update available on the App Store and Google Play.

The PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 9 will offer new missions and loot, with an all-new “A Warrior’s Journey” in-game event. All earnable rewards in Royale Pass Season 9 are themed with warrior motifs from around the world. PUBG Mobile players can also log in for a chance to win a journey to the PMCO 2019 Fall Splits Global Finals as part of the Global Treasure Hunt Challenge, for a prize pool of $1 million.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 9: Details

– Redesigned Missions and Ranking pages

– Countdown Timer leading to the new season

– Upgraded Royale Pass customized sharing page

– New Weekly Mission crate reminders

– Achievement chain progress system

– Emotes can now be dismantled

– Rewards and a discount on rare firearm finishes with the purchase of Unknown Cash

PUBG Mobile update: Payload Mode

Though this is not part of the official statement, we previously saw a leak with helicopters on the ground in PUBG Mobile. But now it seems these helicopters will not just be stationary and flyable and probably be a part of the Payload Mode. The gameplay in the video seems to show a specific mode where players can find special loot crates. These loot crates are underground, and will rise up to the surface if the players seem to meet certain conditions. These crates have a huge halo showing their position. The contents of this loot box is amazing to say the least. It comes with grenade launchers, miniguns, and RPGs, plus this new update seems to have the Deagle pistol. The Deagle pistol is yet to hit PUBG Mobile, but is already available on PUBG PC and console versions of the game.

The gameplay of Payload Mode was seen on the Chinese beta version of the game, and the helicopters in it can be used like normal vehicles. Players can change position, and it even requires fuel. It is rather quick in the air, and players can easily reach the blue zone even is they are far away from it. Though it sounds like it is unfair for some people to use helicopters to make a beeline for the zone, other will be stuck. Well for them, Tencent seems to have made the helicopters rather vulnerable, and can easily be taken down. The Chinese beta of PUBG Mobile also seems to have the BRDM amphibious vehicle. And besides the guns already mentioned there seems to be a new homing missile launcher as well. In the newest video, Mr Ghost Gaming shows that we may not be getting any new weapons.