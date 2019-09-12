comscore PUBG Mobile Season 9 Royale Pass official details out
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile Season 9 Royale Pass official details out
News

PUBG Mobile Season 9 Royale Pass official details out

Gaming

PUBG Mobile is looking to 'unite warriors from all over the globe' with the next content update.

  • Published: September 12, 2019 12:15 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Season 9 (2)

We are ready for PUBG Mobile season 9 to drop tomorrow and prior to it there are some official notes out. These new details are about what the new Royale Pass and the season has to offer to the players. It says that PUBG Mobile is looking to ‘unite warriors from all over the globe’ with the next content update. Players can get the all-new Royale Pass Season 9 and receive exclusive warrior-themed wardrobe, gear and more. The new Royale Pass will also feature additional challenges, events and rewards. This will include a chance to win a journey to PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019 Fall Splits Global Finals, are also part of the free update available on the App Store and Google Play.

The PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 9 will offer new missions and loot, with an all-new “A Warrior’s Journey” in-game event. All earnable rewards in Royale Pass Season 9 are themed with warrior motifs from around the world. PUBG Mobile players can also log in for a chance to win a journey to the PMCO 2019 Fall Splits Global Finals as part of the Global Treasure Hunt Challenge, for a prize pool of $1 million.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 9: Details

– Redesigned Missions and Ranking pages

– Countdown Timer leading to the new season

– Upgraded Royale Pass customized sharing page

– New Weekly Mission crate reminders

– Achievement chain progress system

– Emotes can now be dismantled

– Rewards and a discount on rare firearm finishes with the purchase of Unknown Cash

New Payload Mode on Arcade confirmed for PUBG Mobile

Also Read

New Payload Mode on Arcade confirmed for PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile update: Payload Mode

Though this is not part of the official statement, we previously saw a leak with helicopters on the ground in PUBG Mobile. But now it seems these helicopters will not just be stationary and flyable and probably be a part of the Payload Mode. The gameplay in the video seems to show a specific mode where players can find special loot crates. These loot crates are underground, and will rise up to the surface if the players seem to meet certain conditions. These crates have a huge halo showing their position. The contents of this loot box is amazing to say the least. It comes with grenade launchers, miniguns, and RPGs, plus this new update seems to have the Deagle pistol. The Deagle pistol is yet to hit PUBG Mobile, but is already available on PUBG PC and console versions of the game.

The gameplay of Payload Mode was seen on the Chinese beta version of the game, and the helicopters in it can be used like normal vehicles. Players can change position, and it even requires fuel. It is rather quick in the air, and players can easily reach the blue zone even is they are far away from it. Though it sounds like it is unfair for some people to use helicopters to make a beeline for the zone, other will be stuck. Well for them, Tencent seems to have made the helicopters rather vulnerable, and can easily be taken down. The Chinese beta of PUBG Mobile also seems to have the BRDM amphibious vehicle. And besides the guns already mentioned there seems to be a new homing missile launcher as well. In the newest video, Mr Ghost Gaming shows that we may not be getting any new weapons.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 12, 2019 12:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

LG smartphone with rollable display in the works: Report
News
LG smartphone with rollable display in the works: Report
PUBG Mobile Season 9 Royale Pass official details out

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 9 Royale Pass official details out

OnePlus TV teased to come with 8 speakers and Dolby Atmos surround sound

News

OnePlus TV teased to come with 8 speakers and Dolby Atmos surround sound

Timex iConnect and iConnect Fashion smartwatches launched in India

News

Timex iConnect and iConnect Fashion smartwatches launched in India

Realme Days sale kicks off on Flipkart for 72 hours

Deals

Realme Days sale kicks off on Flipkart for 72 hours

Most Popular

Oppo A9 2020 First Impressions

Lenovo K10 Note Review

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Fitbit Inspire HR Review

LG smartphone with rollable display in the works: Report

OnePlus TV teased to come with 8 speakers and Dolby Atmos surround sound

Timex iConnect and iConnect Fashion smartwatches launched in India

Xiaomi Redmi 8A spotted online

Mumbai man duped of Rs 96,000 while paying electricity bill online

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile Season 9 Royale Pass official details out

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 9 Royale Pass official details out
PUBG Mobile devs drop emergency update to fix invite issue

Gaming

PUBG Mobile devs drop emergency update to fix invite issue
New Payload Mode on Arcade confirmed for PUBG Mobile

Gaming

New Payload Mode on Arcade confirmed for PUBG Mobile
PUBG: A 21-year-old beheads father after not being allowed to play the game

Gaming

PUBG: A 21-year-old beheads father after not being allowed to play the game
PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Here are the 4 qualifying teams from Guwahati

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Here are the 4 qualifying teams from Guwahati

हिंदी समाचार

Sony PS4 की भारत में कीमतें घटी

Samsung Galaxy M10s की कई स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुईं लीक, फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Realme 5 भारत में ऑफलाइन स्टोर्स पर बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

Vivo U10 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 24 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Vivo S1 का 6GB RAM वेरिएंट भारत में बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस


News

LG smartphone with rollable display in the works: Report
News
LG smartphone with rollable display in the works: Report
OnePlus TV teased to come with 8 speakers and Dolby Atmos surround sound

News

OnePlus TV teased to come with 8 speakers and Dolby Atmos surround sound
Timex iConnect and iConnect Fashion smartwatches launched in India

News

Timex iConnect and iConnect Fashion smartwatches launched in India
Xiaomi Redmi 8A spotted online

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A spotted online
Mumbai man duped of Rs 96,000 while paying electricity bill online

News

Mumbai man duped of Rs 96,000 while paying electricity bill online