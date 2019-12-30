PUBG Mobile: Send season's greetings with Winter Card Workshop Event

It’s a good way to end the year for PUBG Mobile players with the sending greetings to friends. In a new event that the devs at Tencent Games have come up with, players can send season’s greetings to other PUBG Mobile players. This new event is called Winter Card Workshop Event, where players can send season’s greetings to their friends in the game. The event begun on December 26 and will be live till January 3.

The event can be accessed from the time limited rewards section of the game. And it will redirect players to a new webpage where players can customize a card for their friends. Players will be rewarded with either Red, blue or yellow Christmas decoration which can be used in the making of the card. And of course, players will receive rewards in terms of cosmetic items for sending and receiving gifts from friends. This is a great initiative where players will be communicating with friends over the app. This will increase the socializing potential of the game.

The PC version of the game will soon be celebrating three years of the popular battle-royale title. The celebration includes the game’s first-ever community skin contest. This contest invites the players and non-playing fans of the game to create their own skins for various in-game items. These include hoodies, an M416 and even a parachute.

Interested users can download templates for the items from the game’s official website. Once worked on, fans can submit their work by posting it on their social media accounts. They must use the #PUBGSkinContest hashtag. Further, PUBG developers will select a few finalists. Then winners for each category will be selected through voting from the entire community.

The winning designs will be distributed to all PUBG players without any cost. This will happen in March 23, 2020 when the game will complete three years. Meanwhile, all the finalists including the winners will be provided “special gifts for their impressive work.” Head over to the PUBG website now if you plan to join the contest or vote for a winner. Entries for the contest will be accepted between December 20 2019 and January 5 2020.