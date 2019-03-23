comscore
PUBG Mobile sends 'health reminder,' locks out players for a specified time

If your age is above 18, then you will get a healthy reminder after two or four hours first.

  Updated: March 23, 2019 2:10 PM IST
Popular online multiplayer battle royale game, PUBG, has been facing strong criticism in India due to its addictive nature. Additionally, the hype and addiction around the game also led to a ban from multiple Gujarat districts. Now, in order to combat the addiction, the game has already started to lock-out players who have been playing for about six hours in a day, SportsKeeda reports.

With this, the game developers seem to be promising a more healthy experience. A few reports claim that if a user plays PUBG for more than six hours, the game will stop working and he/she won’t be able to play it further unless a specified time has passed. Users are reportedly locked with a message that reads, “You’ve played the game for 6 hours today.”

Additionally, if your age is above 18, then you will get a healthy reminder after two or four hours before reaching the six-hour limit. A few screenshots shared by users on Twitter suggest that players are receiving notification from PUBG to take a break after playing the game for about two hours. Some players have reported that when they opened PUBG game after one and a half day, they got a reminder within 6 minutes, saying “you are playing this game for 6 hours.”

As of now, there is no information on how exactly this feature works. There is a possibility that it is testing this feature and will soon make this public. PUBG is yet to officially comment on this issue. Besides, whenever PUBG is planning to roll out this feature, it will be interesting to see how this turns out in the end, and whether it will decrease the outcry for barring the game in the country.

  Published Date: March 23, 2019 2:10 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 23, 2019 2:10 PM IST

