PUBG Mobile sends out statement after ban on game leading to arrests

The statement from PUBG Mobile comes after people were arrested for violating a ban on the game.

  • Published: March 15, 2019 12:38 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M20 1 PUBG Mobile

The authorities in Rajkot in the state of Gujarat recently imposed a ban on popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile after claims of negative effects on underage persons. It was banned by the Police Commissioner Manoj Agrawal on March 6 who released a notification that read, “It has come to our notice from various media that PUBG game, MOMO challenge is leading to a violent attitude among youth. The game is also having an impact on studies as well as behaviour, conduct and language of children and youth… Keeping in mind public safety security and to maintain law and order, I hereby impose a ban on playing PUBG game/MOMO challenge.”

Following this 12 cases were registered against people playing the game despite the ban and there were at least 10 people arrested for violating the ban. And now PUBG Mobile team in India has come out with a statement about the game and how the team will be handling the situation.

Police arrest 10 in Rajkot after violation of PUBG Mobile ban

The complete statement reads, “PUBG MOBILE is a game. It is meant merely for entertainment and should be enjoyed in a healthy and responsible manner. In consonance with our endeavor to continue promoting responsible gaming experience, we are working on the introduction of a healthy gameplay system in India to promote balanced, responsible gaming, including limiting play time for under-aged players. We were thus surprised to learn that local authorities in a few cities have decided to impose a ban on playing our game. We are working to understand the legal basis of such bans, and hope we can have a constructive dialogue with relevant authorities to explain our objectives and that they withdraw the prohibition. To PUBG MOBILE players, we want to assure you that we are on your side and we will try our best to find a reasonable solution.

