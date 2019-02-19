PUBG Mobile server maintenance complete; update 0.11.0 with zombie mode expected today

At long last PUBG Mobile seems to be getting the new zombie mode today as the server maintenance has been completed on schedule yesterday for the launch of the new update. The new update which is numbered at 0.11.0 has been a much anticipated one and Tencent Games has taken a while to release it to the main server after having released it on the beta servers quite a while back. Though there is no timeline of when the new update might be playable today, if previous instances are to be followed, it is usually the following day that the update goes live.

The company is rolling out the much anticipated “Survive Till Dawn” time-limited event mode. The mode also brings along Zombies and other bosses from the Resident Evil 2 franchise. In addition to that, the new update also added weather effects including moonlight to the Vikendi map. PUBG Corp has also added player Spaces, a separate screen where all the player information and connections are shown. Other changes include Resident Evil 2 main theme along with the music in the app, ability to push-to-talk in matches.

The company has also added Sanhok in the Arcade mode for a quick match. In addition to this, the company has also added some features to the PC version of the game including damage stacking outside of the safe zone. This means that the amount of damage players take depends on how far away they are from the safe zone. This update will also bring air raid adjustment to the PC version and as reported previously, the size of air raid area will reduce as the size of safe zone decreases.

As part of the information, the company also informed that it will give an “Outfit Box III (7d)” along with “1,888 BP” to players who update to the new version of the game before February 25, 2019. This is likely to encourage players to make use of the new features added in the game.