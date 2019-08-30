comscore PUBG Mobile Seven Seas update: A look at the new pirate themed sets
PUBG Mobile Seven Seas update: Here's a look at the new pirate themed sets

There is now a new video out from the PUBG Mobile devs that shows the new sets that have been launched with the new update.

  Published: August 30, 2019 11:27 AM IST
PUBG Mobile Seven Seas update

With the introduction of a new update and season, we got the PUBG Mobile Seven Seas sets in the game. There is now a new video out from the PUBG Mobile devs that shows the new sets that have been launched with the new update. These are part of the Treasure of the Seven Seas, and can be unlocked. The first one of them is the Seven Seas set, that looks like a typical navy captain set from the great pirate era, complete with a hat. Then there is the Buccaneer set that is more low-key compared to the previous one. Then there is the Black Thorn set that looks like one for a pirate captain. These are the main sets of PUBG Mobile Seven Seas update, and besides these there are other limited time sets available in the game.

As for the details of the new PUBG Mobile Seven Seas update, the new patch notes mention that rework has been done to Mode Selection UI, Daily Missions. New player vs player zombie mode added, called ‘Infection Mode’. Players will become zombies and hunt other players. There have been changes to the EvoGround as well. Some achievements now have Level V rewards.

PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update: Patch notes

Mode Selection UI adjusted:

a. Added tier information in Classic

b. Matchmaking and Settings are now on the same page

c. Visual effects improved

Daily Mission redesigned:

(Not available on the test server yet, some missions can not switch perspective now, and there is a temporary key for the test)

a. The number of Daily Missions are reduced and rewards have been adjusted;

b. Daily Missions, other than the login mission, are released randomly. If players are not satisfied with their current Daily Missions, they can switch to other random missions in the mission pool up to three times a day.

New Feature: Infection Mode

This is an asymmetric PVP mode. After the match starts, players are randomly divided into Zombies and Defenders. While Defenders can use firearms, Zombies can only use melee attacks and abilities with cooldown time.

Zombies can be revived after being defeated by Defenders, while Defenders will be turned into Zombies after being killed by Zombies. If all Defenders are infected, zombies win; if even just 1 Defender survives, then the Defenders win.

PUBG Mobile update 0.14.5 with Season 9 might arrive on September 12

PUBG Mobile update 0.14.5 with Season 9 might arrive on September 12

​Character System:

a. Each player gets a character at the beginning.

b. Characters start with one skill that is only effective within EvoGround.

c. Characters can be customized with outfits, voices, emotes and MVP emotes.

d. Level up the characters and collect progress rewards by playing with them in any mode to earn EXP.

Level V and rewards added for some achievements:

Battle-Hardened V: Reach Ace.

Fun Times V: Complete 800 matches in Arcade.

Classic Lover V: Complete 1000 matches in Classic.

Evo Tactician I-V: Complete 5/20/50/100/200 matches in EvoGround.

Perseverance V: Log in consecutively for 60 days.

Assault Mastery V: Kill 2000 enemies with Assault Rifles.

Sniper Mastery V: Kill 1000 enemies with Sniper Rifles.

Shotgun Mastery V: Kill 1000 enemies with Shotguns.

SMG Mastery V: Kill 2000 enemies with SMG.

Melee Mastery V: Kill 200 enemies with Melee.

Pistol Mastery V: Kill 200 enemies with Pistols.

Deathbringer V: Kill 2000 enemies.

Skull Collector V: 200 Kill enemies with headshots.

Field Medic V: Revive teammates 500 times.

Predator V: Kill 20 enemies in a single Classic match.

Chicken Bucket V: Win 50 matches.

PUBG Elite V: Earn 555 SSS rating

Epic Find V: Earn 100 different permanent outfits(Legendary).

Mythic Fashion I-V: Earn 1/5/10/20/50 different permanent outfits(Mythic).

Social Butterfly V: Reach 120 in-game friends.

Brothers in Arms V: Team up with friends 1000 times.

Santa Claus V: Gift an item to a friend 100 times.

Center of Attention V: Earn 600 LIKEs.

Happy Training V: Complete 1000 Clan Trainings.

Shopaholic V: Spend 1000000BP.

Perfectionist V: Reach the highest Royale Pass rank for 6 seasons in a row.

Bounty Hunter V: Complete 1000 Royale Pass missions.

Open Sesame V: Open 100 Royale Pass Elite Crates.

Unique Destiny: Earn 6000 Achievement points.

Battlefield Veteran I-III:

Complete any 2/4/6 of the following achievements:

Assault Mastery V, Sniper Mastery V, Shotgun Mastery V, SMG Mastery V, Melee Mastery V, Pistol Mastery V.​

Improvements and Bug Fixes

Inventory interaction UI adjusted

a. Non-inventory UI functions blocked in Inventory

b. Expanded the item display area

c. Simplified the editing of emotes

d. Improved the selection logic for firearms and vehicles

e. Players can now choose to show the helmets and backpacks in the main menu

f. Added new zoom feature to zoom in on the character when viewing firearms, hats, glasses, face accessories and backpacks

​Improved outfits:

After the update, if the outfit being previewed is in conflict with the currently equipped outfit, the current outfit will be unequipped to make sure the previewed outfit displays correctly.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: August 30, 2019 11:27 AM IST

